#BestofBiz2020: Healthcare

14 Dec 2020
What a year 2020 has been! So, we've curated the year's most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views on Bizcommunity's Healthcare platform into our #BestofBiz2020 list, to give you a comprehensive perspective on what's happened.


Our most-read stories


1Essential services and businesses allowed to operate under lockdown24 Mar 2020
2Covid-19 and HIV: When two viruses collide - Nicci Botha07 May 2020
3Ramaphosa announces nationwide lockdown24 Mar 2020
4What you need to know about sick notes - Myrna Sachs06 Feb 2020
5Free virtual medical consultations for all South Africans09 Apr 2020
6BREAKING: CMS chair dies of Covid-1912 May 2020
7How, where and when to wear a mask03 Apr 2020
8Covid-19 drug, Remdesivir, arrives in SA04 Aug 2020
9Vulnerable SA community gets free immune booster to help fight Covid14 Jul 2020
10Cipla gets ready to bring Covid-19 treatment to SA06 Jul 2020
11South Africans on the verge of a lockdown meltdown - Bernice Joubert and Mariette Croukamp28 Jul 2020
12Lifestyle diseases and coronavirus19 May 2020
13President announces Covid-19 resurgence plan, eases alcohol, travel restrictions12 Nov 2020
14#Covid-19: Bizcommunity takes business virtual, as usual25 Mar 2020
15Covid-19 declared national disaster16 Mar 2020
16Door-to-door testing: What you need to know06 Apr 2020
17Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine trial commences in South Africa11 Nov 2020
18UKZN and UniZulu researchers discover proteins to fight parasitic disease24 Nov 2020
19#BizTrends2020: The future of healthcare is now - Lerato Mosiah06 Jan 2020
20It's a brave new (online) world... make your healthcare assets count29 Sep 2020


Our most-viewed press offices


1Bonitas
2Cipla
3Association for Dietetics in South Africa
4COHSASA
5Livewell
6Alma Clinics
7SANBS


Our most-read new appointments


1Ipasa appoints Bada Pharasi as new COO22 Sep 2020

View the most-read lists for our other industries: Marketing & Media, Retail, Agriculture, Automotive, Construction, CSI & Sustainability, Education, Energy & Mining, Entrepreneurship, Finance, Healthcare, HR & Management, ICT, Legal, Lifestyle, Logistics & Transport, Property and Tourism.
