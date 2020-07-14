Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Vulnerable SA community gets free immune booster to help fight Covid

Issued by: Leap Communications
A local health company has developed an immune-boosting supplement specifically for a vulnerable community to help protect against infections like Covid-19 and is donating a month's supply to 10,000 residents.
Kevin Coyne, CEO of Coyne Healthcare

Kevin Coyne, CEO of Coyne Healthcare, was approached to support a vulnerable Eastern Cape community during the pandemic, so his company developed a targeted supplement to help boost their immunity.

“South Africans are mostly nutrient deficient, resulting in compromised immunity, so for us the starting point should be to use nutrients to build stronger immunity to help protect against illness. While social distancing, masks and sanitisers may play a role, the immune system is vital for protection – and science confirms that addressing nutritional deficiencies is critical. Neglecting this is counter-productive,” he said.

Coyne’s initiative comes amid an open letter from dietician groups, noting that good nutrition is essential to defend against disease and calling on government to address malnutrition, while the SA Society of Integrative Medicine (Sasim) has prepared a research review paper, demonstrating that deficiencies of vitamins D and C, zinc, selenium and magnesium lead to increased casualties in the pandemic.

Vitamins C, D, other nutrients vital to counter Covid - research

Vitamins C, D, omega 3 fatty acids, zinc, iron and selenium may be essential for immunity - a vital weapon in the fight against Covid-19 - and deficiency of these may make it difficult for the immune system to defend the body, a new study has found...

Issued by Leap Communications 2 Jul 2020


Coyne’s multi-nutrient is specifically tailored to address nutrient deficiency and comprises selenium, vitamins C and D3, zinc and magnesium.

“Stronger immunity and better health should alleviate pressure on the health system. We’d like to further develop this supplement to make it as cost effective as possible and to reach many more vulnerable South Africans, but we don’t have unlimited resources. We welcome partnerships with other companies and the government. This is not about profit, it’s about saving lives, livelihoods and the economy,” Coyne added.

Women to get free vitamin D from 'pay what you can' doctor

A South African health company, committed to helping fight malnutrition among women and children, is backing a philanthropic doctor's "pay what you can" services by donating vitamin D supplements worth R300,000 to his patients...

Issued by Leap Communications 25 Sep 2019


Coyne Healthcare -- which last year donated 2,000 units of high-quality BetterYou vitamin D spray valued at R300,000 to Bloemfontein’s Dr Paulo De Valdoleiros to distribute to the poor -- is planning to distribute the 10,000 packs of its supplement to vulnerable residents in Bathurst, Easter Cape, in late July.

Leap Communications is a dynamic team of PR and marketing strategists, communication experts and creative story tellers based in Capri, Cape Town.
