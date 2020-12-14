BestofBiz 2020: Retail

|1
|Covid-19 will bring about a retail apocalypse - Howard Saunders
|08 Apr 2020
|2
|South African retail vs the coronavirus - Mariëtte Frazer
|09 Mar 2020
|3
|Easing of alcohol sales restrictions a welcome relief for industry
|12 Nov 2020
|4
|MTN transformation programme turns employees into store owners
|22 Sep 2020
|5
|Innovative retail concept Egg to launch in SA this November
|16 Nov 2020
|6
|SA retail brands offering deals for Black Friday 2020 - Lauren Hartzenberg
|23 Nov 2020
|7
|Racist Clicks haircare campaign leads to backlash and picketing
|07 Sep 2020
|8
|Level 4: Hardware, food delivery and winter clothing allowed, but no cigarettes
|30 Apr 2020
|9
|Pick n Pay Clothing now has an online store
|03 Aug 2020
|10
|Pick n Pay introduces special shopping hour for pensioners
|17 Mar 2020
|11
|Busby emerges from business rescue rebranded as FrontierCo
|18 Nov 2020
|12
|Mukuru Groceries enables people in SA to support Zimbabweans in need
|18 May 2020
|13
|These are SA's favourite loyalty programmes for 2019/20
|13 Mar 2020
|14
|Tertius Carstens named CEO for PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa
|19 May 2020
|15
|Edcon can only pay salaries right now, tearful CEO tells suppliers
|27 Mar 2020
|16
|New research suggests SA's ban on cigarette sales is failing
|19 May 2020
|17
|E-commerce AC19: How Covid-19 is speeding up digital transformation in SA - Michaela Gabriel
|28 Apr 2020
|18
|Pepkor donates over R2m towards Covid-19 relief
|23 Apr 2020
|19
|Watch: Pick n Pay discourages panic buying in song with top SA artists
|25 Mar 2020
|20
|#BizTrends2020: Retail and Gen Z in 2020 - who they are and what they want - Semona Pillay
|09 Jan 2020
|1
|Semona Pillay
|2
|Michael Lebona
|3
|Cecil Ungerer
|4
|Melissa Baird
|5
|Rowan Leibbrandt
|6
|Andy Walker
|7
|Craig Schwabe
|8
|Kirsten Dewar
|9
|Emma Longden
|10
|Dov Girnun
|11
|Howard Feldman
|12
|Lee Naik
|13
|David Jenkins
|14
|Wayne Flemming
|15
|Michael Smollan
|1
|Heineken South Africa
|2
|Ackermans
|3
|Mpact Plastics
|4
|Burger King
|5
|ACDOCO SA
|6
|Rosebank College
|7
|TFG (The Foschini Group)
|8
|Bata
|9
|Aramex
|10
|Juta and Company
|11
|OLX
|1
|Pandora Jewellery appoints Press Room
|04 Aug 2020
|2
|TreasuryONE appointed treasury technology service provider for Mr Price
|21 Apr 2020
|1
|Virgin Active appoints Gareth McPherson as CMO
|10 Feb 2020
|2
|Hajra Karrim is Oceana Group's new CFO
|23 Jul 2020
|3
|CCBSA appoints new public affairs, communication and sustainability director
|19 May 2020
|4
|Shoprite Group makes a number of new senior appointments
|17 Sep 2020
|5
|Siya Ngcukana is KFC SA's new chief supply chain officer
|12 Aug 2020
|6
|Amanda Du Pont, Siya Kolisi are OmniProtect's brand ambassadors
|20 May 2020
|7
|Carlos Vidal joins Jeff
|04 Aug 2020
|8
|Bic appoints new South East Central Africa general manager
|03 Feb 2020
|9
|Keagan Johannes becomes ambassador of High Protein Recovery
|09 Sep 2020
|10
|Tiger Brands appoint new CFO
|17 Jul 2020