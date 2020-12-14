Retail News South Africa

#BestofBiz 2020: Retail

14 Dec 2020
We've compiled our annual #BestofBiz 2020 lists across all our industries featuring our most popular articles, most-read contributors and brand press offices with the most views. Discover the most read content on Bizcommunity's Retail site over the past year below.




Our most-read stories


1Covid-19 will bring about a retail apocalypse - Howard Saunders08 Apr 2020
2South African retail vs the coronavirus - Mariëtte Frazer09 Mar 2020
3Easing of alcohol sales restrictions a welcome relief for industry12 Nov 2020
4MTN transformation programme turns employees into store owners22 Sep 2020
5Innovative retail concept Egg to launch in SA this November16 Nov 2020
6SA retail brands offering deals for Black Friday 2020 - Lauren Hartzenberg23 Nov 2020
7Racist Clicks haircare campaign leads to backlash and picketing07 Sep 2020
8Level 4: Hardware, food delivery and winter clothing allowed, but no cigarettes30 Apr 2020
9Pick n Pay Clothing now has an online store03 Aug 2020
10Pick n Pay introduces special shopping hour for pensioners17 Mar 2020
11Busby emerges from business rescue rebranded as FrontierCo18 Nov 2020
12Mukuru Groceries enables people in SA to support Zimbabweans in need18 May 2020
13These are SA's favourite loyalty programmes for 2019/2013 Mar 2020
14Tertius Carstens named CEO for PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa19 May 2020
15Edcon can only pay salaries right now, tearful CEO tells suppliers27 Mar 2020
16New research suggests SA's ban on cigarette sales is failing19 May 2020
17E-commerce AC19: How Covid-19 is speeding up digital transformation in SA - Michaela Gabriel28 Apr 2020
18Pepkor donates over R2m towards Covid-19 relief23 Apr 2020
19Watch: Pick n Pay discourages panic buying in song with top SA artists25 Mar 2020
20#BizTrends2020: Retail and Gen Z in 2020 - who they are and what they want - Semona Pillay09 Jan 2020

Our most-read contributors


1Semona Pillay
2Michael Lebona
3Cecil Ungerer
4Melissa Baird
5Rowan Leibbrandt
6Andy Walker
7Craig Schwabe
8Kirsten Dewar
9Emma Longden
10Dov Girnun
11Howard Feldman
12Lee Naik
13David Jenkins
14Wayne Flemming
15Michael Smollan

Our most-viewed press offices


1Heineken South Africa
2Ackermans
3Mpact Plastics
4Burger King
5ACDOCO SA
6Rosebank College
7TFG (The Foschini Group)
8Bata
9Aramex
10Juta and Company
11OLX

Our most-read new business wins


1Pandora Jewellery appoints Press Room04 Aug 2020
2TreasuryONE appointed treasury technology service provider for Mr Price21 Apr 2020

Our most-read new appointments


1Virgin Active appoints Gareth McPherson as CMO10 Feb 2020
2Hajra Karrim is Oceana Group's new CFO23 Jul 2020
3CCBSA appoints new public affairs, communication and sustainability director19 May 2020
4Shoprite Group makes a number of new senior appointments17 Sep 2020
5Siya Ngcukana is KFC SA's new chief supply chain officer12 Aug 2020
6Amanda Du Pont, Siya Kolisi are OmniProtect's brand ambassadors20 May 2020
7Carlos Vidal joins Jeff04 Aug 2020
8Bic appoints new South East Central Africa general manager03 Feb 2020
9Keagan Johannes becomes ambassador of High Protein Recovery09 Sep 2020
10Tiger Brands appoint new CFO17 Jul 2020

