MTN transformation programme turns employees into store owners

Four MTN employees have become BBBEE owner-operators of 14 stores across Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal. The appointments follow successful applications by the employees through MTN's transformative Branded Retail Channel programme.

Gaba Majola, one MTN's four new store owner-operators.

Driving economic inclusion

Initiated in 2019 as part of MTN’s phased transformation strategy, the programme is intended to transform the retail channel by driving BBBEE in the telecommunications industry through lowering the barrier to entry and placing more stores in the hands of black owners. According to MTN, this works to reposition its portfolio and deliver on the desire of government, driven by the Minister of Communications, to bring new competition into the sector.“We are extremely excited to see our own hard-working, experienced and deserving employees being given the opportunity to become owners in their own right, helping us brighten more lives in the communities we serve,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, MTN SA’s executive of corporate affairs."Economic opportunity and digital transformation are key to our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of the modern, connected life and our retail store transformation programme achieves this by not only driving inclusion, but also enhancing and regionalising our national store footprint."O’ Sullivan adds, "The model was specifically designed to offer MTN employees the opportunity to become MTN owner-operators of stores in their respective home regions as we believe that our stores should be run by hands-on owners who personally connect with their stores, employees and customers, and are therefore committed to giving our customers the quality service they deserve."The following four MTN employees are now the owners of their own MTN stores:Larry Padayachee – former senior manager in the Branded Retail Channel and an MTN employee of 31 years, and now the new dealer for the MTN stores at Eastgate Mall, Highlands North, Alberton City and Mall of the South in Johannesburg.Mukesh Dookie – former area manager in KZN and an MTN employee of 18 years, and now the new dealer for the MTN stores at Cornubia Mall, Chatsworth Centre, Mutual Mall and Southcoast Mall in KZN.Lance George – former regional operations supervisor and an MTN employee of 23 years, and now the new dealer for the MTN stores at Ballito Lifestyle Centre and KwaDukuza Mall in KZN.Gaba Majola – former general manager in sales and distribution and an MTN employee of 11 years, and now the new dealer for the MTN stores at Clearwater Mall, Cradlestone Mall and Cresta, in Johannesburg.The employees have now resigned from their company roles and will take up their new store owner roles on 1 October 2020.“MTN looks forward to working with our new BRC store owners in support of their ventures and is encouraged to continue building on this ownership model that speaks to the demographics of our country and bettering lives whilst providing an exciting employee value proposition,” concludes O’ Sullivan.