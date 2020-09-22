Festive Vegan and Plant-Powered Show goes online in November

The Festive Vegan and Plant-Powered Show (FVPPS) is set to take place online on Saturday, 28 November 2020, from 11am to 5pm.
The Festive Vegan & Plant-Powered Show will play host to a wide range of plant-based food and lifestyle brands that will be featured in a virtual expo area. Exhibitors will have the option to select a booth package tailor-made for them. This professional integrated platform offers exhibitors an opportunity to have their own expo booth from which they can broadcast live or embed a pre-recorded video. They can chat live with visitors while audiences will also be directed to the exhibitor’s online shop for purchases.
It will feature a host of international and local chefs – including a finalist from last year's MasterChef Australia
and the UK's leading vegan chef - as well as cooking demos, expert talks, special appearances, entertainment, The Great Big Festive
Vegan Banquet and networking sessions.
In the past few years, veganism has gone mainstream, so Africa’s first large scale online vegan and plant-based expo will bring the vegan, plant-based and conscious living revolution to a mainstream audience.
But the FVPPS is not only for vegans and vegetarians but also flexitarians, reducetarians, sports enthusiasts, individuals who have compromised their health and those looking for healthier and more ethical lifestyle choices for themselves and their family. It will also bring much-need support for small South African food producers.
The Vegan and Plant-Powered Show (VPPS) has announced its rescheduled dates. The show will now take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from Friday, 28 May 28 to Sunday, 30 May 2021...
23 Jun 2020
Says Heidi Warricker, CEO of VPPS and Live Events: “Exhibitions are the marketplaces and meeting places for entire industries and will be much-needed to fast track and drive the economic recovery after Covid-19.
"This is especially the case for small and medium-sized businesses which represent the backbone of every economy and for whom exhibitions and face-to-face events are a leading sales channel. We have exciting sponsorships and packages tailored to suit every exhibitor’s needs.Early bird tickets for the FVPPS are available from Quicket at R80 until 7 October and thereafter they will cost R120.