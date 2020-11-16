Innovative retail concept Egg to launch in SA this November

A joint venture between Old Mutual Property and retail mavens Paul Simon (founder of Young Designers Emporium) and Arie Fabian (who built up the Fabiani brand) will see the introduction of a new multi-brand omnichannel retail concept in South Africa, called Egg.
Credit: Egg
The first physical Egg store will launch in Cavendish Square on 26 November 2020, with 2,700 square metres of retail space housing 250 local and international brands across streetwear, sneakers, fashion, customisation, food, jewellery, beauty and living.
Within 3 years, there will be three more Egg precincts at The Zone @ Rosebank and Bedford Centre in Johannesburg, as well as Gateway Mall in Durban.
Democratising retail
The venture invites SMME brands into quality physical retail spaces where they can interact with established brands in a virtually enhanced omnichannel environment.
“By making retail spaces in leading malls available to local brands currently underrepresented in physical shopping centres, Old Mutual’s partnership with Egg is democratising retail in South Africa, so to speak," Sakina Nosarka, head of retail at Old Mutual Property, told Property Wheel.
"Egg is reimagining retail with a unique, omnichannel experience that collaborates, co-creates and co-evolves," the brand said in a statement.
Its approach is described as 'digital first, celebrated in the physical', and promises to combine a world-class in-store shopping experience with an innovative e-commerce platform and an interactive consumer app.
Of the 250 brands forming part of Egg's offering, many – such as Swiitch Beauty, Tshepo Jeans, Selfi, Honest Chocolate and Unframed Ice Cream – are small businesses led by talented local creators.
The new concept will provide SMMEs access to a full omnichannel platform including e-commerce that is managed by Egg on behalf of each vendor partner.
Paul Simon explained that vendors will also receive business support with all live sales and stock tracking, merchandise management (storage, replenishment, visual merchandising) supported on the Egg vendor platform – enabling SMMEs to manage their stores remotely.
Below is a glimpse of some of the brands that will be showcasing their work with Egg:
Accessories – Pina Jewels, Missibaba, Sealand, Rowdy, Pichulik, Black Betty, Dr Pachanga, Famke Beauty – Swiitch, Skoon, Glow Theory Food – Potluck Club, Sheckter's Raw, Unframed Ice Cream Fashion – Orphan Street Clothing, AKJP, Maison Mara, Skhanda World, Artclub and Friends, Ogun, Float, Shelflife, Stiebeuel, Iconic Black, New Balance, Puma, Converse, Lily Label, Selfi, Unknown Union Living – Haus by Hertex, The Chairman Home, The Tshirt Bed Co Wellness – Wazoogles, Honest Chocolate, KURO-Bō, Nanuki
The first Egg store in Cape Town will occupy the space previously held by Edgars on the first and mezzanine levels of Cavendish Square.
