Innovative retail concept Egg to launch in SA this November

16 Nov 2020
A joint venture between Old Mutual Property and retail mavens Paul Simon (founder of Young Designers Emporium) and Arie Fabian (who built up the Fabiani brand) will see the introduction of a new multi-brand omnichannel retail concept in South Africa, called Egg.

Credit: Egg

The first physical Egg store will launch in Cavendish Square on 26 November 2020, with 2,700 square metres of retail space housing 250 local and international brands across streetwear, sneakers, fashion, customisation, food, jewellery, beauty and living.

Within 3 years, there will be three more Egg precincts at The Zone @ Rosebank and Bedford Centre in Johannesburg, as well as Gateway Mall in Durban.

Democratising retail


The venture invites SMME brands into quality physical retail spaces where they can interact with established brands in a virtually enhanced omnichannel environment.

“By making retail spaces in leading malls available to local brands currently underrepresented in physical shopping centres, Old Mutual’s partnership with Egg is democratising retail in South Africa, so to speak," Sakina Nosarka, head of retail at Old Mutual Property, told Property Wheel.


Digital first, celebrated in the physical


"Egg is reimagining retail with a unique, omnichannel experience that collaborates, co-creates and co-evolves," the brand said in a statement.

Its approach is described as 'digital first, celebrated in the physical', and promises to combine a world-class in-store shopping experience with an innovative e-commerce platform and an interactive consumer app.

Of the 250 brands forming part of Egg's offering, many – such as Swiitch Beauty, Tshepo Jeans, Selfi, Honest Chocolate and Unframed Ice Cream – are small businesses led by talented local creators.

The new concept will provide SMMEs access to a full omnichannel platform including e-commerce that is managed by Egg on behalf of each vendor partner.

Hyde Park's new furniture and decor showroom salutes SA design

Hyde Park Corner is now home to a 'dreamhouse' of South African design thanks to local co-operative Always Welcome...

30 Oct 2020


Paul Simon explained that vendors will also receive business support with all live sales and stock tracking, merchandise management (storage, replenishment, visual merchandising) supported on the Egg vendor platform – enabling SMMEs to manage their stores remotely.

Below is a glimpse of some of the brands that will be showcasing their work with Egg:

Accessories – Pina Jewels, Missibaba, Sealand, Rowdy, Pichulik, Black Betty, Dr Pachanga, Famke
Beauty – Swiitch, Skoon, Glow Theory
Food – Potluck Club, Sheckter's Raw, Unframed Ice Cream
Fashion – Orphan Street Clothing, AKJP, Maison Mara, Skhanda World, Artclub and Friends, Ogun, Float, Shelflife, Stiebeuel, Iconic Black, New Balance, Puma, Converse, Lily Label, Selfi, Unknown Union
Living – Haus by Hertex, The Chairman Home, The Tshirt Bed Co
Wellness – Wazoogles, Honest Chocolate, KURO-Bō, Nanuki

The first Egg store in Cape Town will occupy the space previously held by Edgars on the first and mezzanine levels of Cavendish Square.
online retail, SMEs, Cavendish Square, Paul Simon, food retail, small business, Old Mutual Property, fashion retail, omnichannel retail

