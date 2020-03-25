Watch: Pick Pay discourages panic buying in song with top SA artists

Pick n Pay has released a song featuring some of South Africa's most popular artists, to encourage consumers to shop responsibly during the Covid-19 lockdown.

No one likes ‘that guy’. That’s why friends don’t let friends panic buy. Some of SA’s musos hit the studio to remind you to shop responsibly and with your community in mind. �� pic.twitter.com/l78JSkFxt1 — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 25, 2020

Too good not to share! ��



A great message from our friends at @PicknPay. #WeAreAllInThisTogether https://t.co/o17Pwcf8c4 — Woolworths SA (@WOOLWORTHS_SA) March 25, 2020

No need to 'stock up'

A message from our CEO, Richard Brasher, on how we will be handling the coming weeks. We welcome the responsibility we have towards each other and the community, and we’re proud to be able to keep our doors open for you. pic.twitter.com/SLiZtakyfL — Pick n Pay (@PicknPay) March 24, 2020

The song, now live on Pick n Pay's Facebook and Twitter pages, is called '', and urges shoppers to only buy what they really need.It was written by Ard Matthews and produced by Theo Crous, and features Lira, DRB singer Madjozi, Kahn Morbee from the Parlotones, Arno Carstens, Karen Zoid, Early B, Jack Parow, Francois van Coke, Loyiso Bala and Zolani from Freshlyground.The song acknowledges that while our daily routines might not be the same, we should not panic buy.Lyrics include:“Friends don’t let friends panic buy‘Cos you don’t want to be that guyPlease think of those in need‘Cos we got a lot of hungry mouths to feed”Woolworths SA took to Twitter to share their support for the Pick n Pay song and video, adding the hashtag #WeAreAllInThisTogetherThe retailer said that consumers should resist the temptation to buy more than they need, and that there is no reason to stock up beyond their normal shopping. To curb stockpiling, Pick n Pay has limited purchases on specific products per customer in store and online.“There is enough food in the supply chain, and we ask customers to support us by not stocking up beyond what they need. Our stores will remain open, safe and well-stocked for our customers during this time so that they can continue to get what they want and need,” says John Bradshaw, retail executive: marketing at Pick n Pay.“Our staff are working really hard to keep our stores clean and our shelves stocked. We are giving them every support, and ask all our customers to do the same. We are all in this together.”Pick n Pay's CEO Richard Brasher also appears in a video posted on the retailer's social media pages this week, in which he assures customers that the company is working hard to enforce stringent hygiene protocols and to keep a steady supply of food and household essentials on shelves. He also calls for sensitivity and tolerance in stores towards fellow shoppers and frontline staff.