BREAKING: CMS chair dies of Covid-19

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has confirmed that its chair, Clarence Mini, has died from Covid-19 complications.
Dr Clarence Mini
Mini, who was asthmatic, had been in hospital for the past six weeks. He was appointed by the then minister of health, Aaron Motsoaledi, to chair the council, and his term was due to end in September.
"This wonderful, compassionate and likeable individual leaves a legacy of having served this country and industry in many capacities with great distinction. Dr Mini leaves behind his beloved children Yandi and Nomhle, but above all his soul mate and best friend Mrs Nancy Mini. He shall be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and all industry stakeholders," said Grace Khoza, general manager for stakeholder relations at the CMS, in a statement.
LEGAL DISCLAIMER: This Message Board accepts no liability of legal consequences that arise from the Message Boards (e.g. defamation, slander, or other such crimes). All posted messages are the sole property of their respective authors. The maintainer does retain the right to remove any message posts for whatever reasons. People that post messages to this forum are not to libel/slander nor in any other way depict a company, entity, individual(s), or service in a false light; should they do so, the legal consequences are theirs alone. Bizcommunity.com will disclose authors' IP addresses to authorities if compelled to do so by a court of law.