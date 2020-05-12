Visit Covid-19 news, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

BREAKING: CMS chair dies of Covid-19

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) has confirmed that its chair, Clarence Mini, has died from Covid-19 complications.
Dr Clarence Mini
Mini, who was asthmatic, had been in hospital for the past six weeks. He was appointed by the then minister of health, Aaron Motsoaledi, to chair the council, and his term was due to end in September.

"This wonderful, compassionate and likeable individual leaves a legacy of having served this country and industry in many capacities with great distinction. Dr Mini leaves behind his beloved children Yandi and Nomhle, but above all his soul mate and best friend Mrs Nancy Mini. He shall be sorely missed by his family, colleagues and all industry stakeholders," said Grace Khoza, general manager for stakeholder relations at the CMS, in a statement.
