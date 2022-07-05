Industries

    Deezen founder dies aged 54

    5 Jul 2022
    Architecture and design magazine Deezen founder, Marcus Fairs, has passed away at 54.
    Image sourced from : Deezen founder Marcus Fairs has passed away
    Image sourced from Twitter: Deezen founder Marcus Fairs has passed away

    Fairs was taken to hospital last week after falling ill. Following a short period of intensive care, he passed away on 30 June. He is survived by his wife Rupinder Bhogal, who is the director at Deezen, his children, his parents and his sister.

    Getting his start at Icon magazine, Fairs launched Deezen from his home in 2006, which became a popular and influential online architecture, interiors and design magazine. He was the first digital journalist to earn the prestigious Honorary Fellowship of the Royal Institute of British Architects in 2017.

    In 2006 he published the book Twenty-First Century Design, while 2009 brought Green Design. Fairs also authored the Dezeen Book of Ideas and Dezeen Book of Interviews.

    Last year, Deezen was acquired by the JP/Politiken Media Group. At the time of the acquisition, Fairs said, "Dezeen exists to give our global community a platform where the best work and the most important topics are shared, celebrated and debated. We want Dezeen to be able to continue to do this long into the future. We want Dezeen to forever be a bastion of independent journalism, a champion of architecture and design and a force for good in the world."

    Fairs’ family and the Deezen staff has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

    Tributes have been pouring in on social media since the news of his passing:

