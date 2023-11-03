Industries

Africa


Actress Scarlett Johansson takes legal action on AI app that used her likeness

3 Nov 2023
Actress Scarlett Johansson is taking legal action against an AI app that has used her likeness and name to advertise its uses.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

Johansson made a cameo in a short 22-second ad that was posted on X/Twitter by an artificial intelligence image-generating app called Lisa AI: 90s Yearbook & Avatar. The ad has since been deleted.

The actress' attorney Kevin Yorn told Variety that Johansson is not a spokesperson for the AI company.

“We do not take these things lightly. Per our usual course of action in these circumstances, we will deal with it with all legal remedies that we will have,” said Yorn.

AI has in recent years caused concern for ethical issues it may cause. At the beginning of this year, national executive director and chief negotiator of SAG-AFTRA Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the issue needs to be addressed. He said the Guild has been working on policies that will empower its members to create opportunities, and protect them from exploitation.

China is one of the few countries that have started to adopt extensive rules for deepfake service providers. Some of these include asking for the subjects consent and digital signatures or watermarks.

However experts say there are still ways around these rules, as it is difficult to track down perpetrators.

Scarlett Johansson, sue, AI, deepfake

