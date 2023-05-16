Automation and its place in digital advertising

Digitalisation has brought on many advances across the digital advertising industry, including increasing opportunities for automation. But is automation always the best way forward? Our Sales Director for France, Stéphane Allard weighs in.

The digitalisation of companies and advancements in software intelligence has increased the automation of many processes. With recent progress in generative AI such as Open AI’s Chat GPT and DALL E, the potential scope of automation is increasing greatly.

In the digital market, these advances regularly fuel the fantasy of ever more autonomous online advertising campaigns. But to what cost is the industry willing to automate? This is a question that’s been at the crux of our industry's challenges since the introduction of automated purchasing platforms and programmes.

While automation is already ingrained in the industry and is often praised and coveted for its positive impact, the reality of total campaign automation is not always so rosy. Complete automation and self-service models can mean loss of control of campaign efficiency and even results that are out of the control of advertisers. Additionally, tech in its nature requires updates over time, and set-ups can be time-consuming – particularly without the option of human support – all of which impact campaign efficiency.

Plus, in the context of an economic slowdown, the long-imposed market race to automate is now being re-evaluated against a stronger focus on delivering results in the most efficient way possible whatever that may look like, automation or not.

However, there are many alternatives, like Invibes, that offer organisations a combined approach. A technology and human support-based solution to deliver results, quality, and improved responsiveness. Often technologically independent, these models also make it possible to provide complementary innovation and differentiation, in collaboration with the purchasing teams. Co-managed models (or assisted driving) also have the advantage of responding to agency resource issues thanks to a high quality of service.

Invibes delivers a combined solution of cutting-edge tech and support from responsive campaign managers, an innovative creative lab and a highly knowledgeable analytics team. This combined model underpinned with intelligence, allows Invibes to provide a comprehensive end-to-end, quality service for advertisers that also delivers the optimal campaign results for a cross-industry range of clients.

Of course, although the tech-only models from the GAFA giants can be appealing to to decision-makers 1 , its vital organisations evaluate the full effectiveness of these models on quantitative and qualitative global ROI. As, although these combined models continue to come out on top during the evaluation stage, they also need to be strongly supported at the purchasing stage in order to experience their full potential.

In 2023, we’d like to see the ecosystem further support this trend 2 in favour of collaboration that complements market needs, something that Invibes will continue to deliver in its service approach and hold in its view on automation into the future.

About Stéphane Allard

One of the legacy employees at Invibes in France, Stéphane has been working with Invibes for the past 10 years. Joining Invibes as senior Sales manager, Stéphane is now Sales director, France, and has extensive expertise in audience monetisation for the in-feed advertising market as well as strong relationships with countless key French and global agencies and advertisers.