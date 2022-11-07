Jameson Whiskey launches campaign encouraging connection

Jameson Irish Whiskey is launching a new brand campaign entitled Widen the Circle.

The global campaign is characterised by the same spirit and energy synonymous with South African culture. It draws on this milieu, using multi-media channels and elements of the marketing mix to build salience in the hearts and minds of its consumers.

It will also launch with a TVC featuring Irish actor, writer and comedian Aisling Bea, best known as a creator and star of Bafta award-winning show This Way Up and Netflix’s Living With Yourself on t7 November 2022 supported by digital and OOH.

Marketing activations manager, Sheila Chisina, explains that as the world reopens, Jameson is inviting South Africans to ‘Widen the Circle’ and open themselves up to other kindred spirits.

“Jameson has always been of the belief that for us to be able to enjoy precious moments created, we cannot do it alone. And so, in our new and exciting brand campaign, we are determined to challenge South Africans to look for the shared values that unite them,” she said.

“The campaign will not only demonstrate the accessibility of our whiskey, but also the essence of who we are in terms of embracing the idea of inclusiveness, kinship and belonging,” Chisina concluded.

The campaign follows what the brand recognises as a challenging past two years for many consumers all over the world. The barriers that were once obstacles become a window from which to look at the world and human relations through a reimagined lens.

Jameson piloted the campaign recently at Durban’s Legacy Yard where consumers were treated to a feast of experiences adorned by glorious décor and entertainment which boasted the likes of Young Stana, Dlalda Mshnqisi, Dj Darque, Dj Le Sol and a few upcoming DJ’s true to its efforts to ‘Widen the Circle’.

Consumers can anticipate seeing more rollouts from the campaign in the market through key activations scheduled throughout the remainder of the year and ushering into 2023, seeing scores of consumers being provided with a platform to start afresh.