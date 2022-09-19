Industries

    Dentsu SA celebrates rising star - Clare Trafankowska

    19 Sep 2022
    Issued by: Dentsu
    Recognised for making positive 'waves' in the Industry, dentsu South Africa (SA) celebrates Clare Trafankowska, managing director of iProspect SA for being awarded the highly regarded 'Media Agency Rising Star' at the prestigious Most Awards 2022.
    Clare Trafankowska, managing director of iProspect SA
    Clare Trafankowska, managing director of iProspect SA

    Awarded to an individual who is considered a game changer in the industry and someone to watch, the influential rising star is also open minded, innovative, confident, outspoken and decisive. An individual who takes the lead, involves themselves within the industry and has excellent relationship skills.

    Commenting on her win, Trafankowska said: “My earlier journey in media saw me as part of the event co-ordination team that curated the inaugural Most Awards’ event in 2009. Thirteen years later, as the recipient of the Media Agency Rising Star award, having been acknowledged by our industry and essentially my community, is both humbling and honorific.

    Anyone who knows me will know just how much I adore our industry and my deep passion for our people and their development – this award is testament to me having been able to infuse that emotion and energy into all my relationships. I am a pebble, but in a much greater pond than I ever gave myself credit for.”

    Dawn Rowlands, CEO for dentsu Africa said: “Clare is a respectful, considered and innovative leader. Her ability to lead people and manage tricky situations with professionalism and humour is her biggest asset. Clare does not shy away from a challenge and is always there to support her colleagues. I have a great admiration for Clare’s current achievements and look forward to seeing her rise further… of which I have absolutely no doubt at all.”

    Dentsu
    We are champions of meaningful progress, helping our clients to win, keep and grow their best customers. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, CRM, and creative, we operate in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 48,000 dedicated specialists.
