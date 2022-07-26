AdFocus Awards 2022 open for entries

The 2022 FM AdFocus Awards are now open for entries and this year the Awards celebrate the champions of the Bounce Back.

Challenges to business

"The past two years put forward a challenge that has shaken every part of business,” says AdFocus Awards chairperson Faheem Chaudhry.

“An economy under pressure, infrastructure that’s cracking, budgets under strain and talent under increasing pressure. But time and time again, when a crisis hits, creativity thrives.

"This year’s AdFocus Awards will look for the businesses who have holistically shown how they can bounce back," he says.

He adds: "These agencies will show how creativity can be the vaccine for the economy by stimulating demand and guiding businesses back to their true north."

New Group Agency Award

A new addition this year is the Group Agency of the Year Award category which will award the agency group with the best performance over the period under review.

“Given the tough external environment of the past two years, we’ll be looking for the agency group that has shown flexibility, versatility and bounce back-ability across all its businesses,” says Chaudhry.

Changes to Awards

The Large, Medium and Small agency size categories have been redefined and the Media Agency category has once again been split into Independent and Network Agency categories. In addition, the questionnaires, as always, have been updated to ensure they are relevant to the current environment and to better interrogate the business case of entrants in a more defined manner. They have also been streamlined to ensure the entry process is more efficient.

2022 Awards categories

Advertising Awards

Large Advertising Agency of the Year

Medium Advertising Agency of the Year

Small Advertising Agency of the Year

Network Media Agency of the Year

Independent Media Agency of the Year

Public Relations Agency of the Year

Specialist Agency of the Year

Agency Awards

Partnership of the Year

African Impact Award

Transformation Award

Adaptability Award

Nominated Awards

Lifetime Achievement

Industry Leader of the Year

Student of the Year

Shapeshifter of the Year

"We’re looking forward to celebrating and rewarding those agencies who have shown that no matter what challenges come forward, the creative industry always finds a way," says Chaudhry.

Financial Mail editor Rob Rose says, “We’ve been doing this competition for 32 years and we think that it is more vital than ever, given the imperative to rebuild the country now. The advertising industry can play a fundamental role in doing that.”