Book now to attend Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba

In a historic first, South Africa's top young farmers and agripreneurs will descend on Johannesburg for the inaugural Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba.

As the new face of South African agriculture, Food For Mzansi has become much more than the country’s leading agriculture publication. It is a movement championing the young farmers and agripreneurs who feed the nation. Photo: Supplied

Proudly presented by Food For Mzansi, the event on 15 and 16 September 2022 will connect top talent with investors, funders and other stakeholders seeking partnerships with the new faces of South African agriculture.

The exciting programme, which will be unveiled next month, will feature top speakers from both the business and agriculture sectors. This, as attendees deliberate on the hot topics facing them, including blended finance models, climate change, and access to land.

Ticket sales to the indaba have officially opened, but organisers warn that space is limited and only 150 people can be accommodated. The event will be held at Hotel Sky in Sandton billed as a jewel in the crown of Africa's business hub. Delegates who require accommodation will also get preferential rates at the stylish hotel, just a stone's throw from Sandton City Mall.

The multi-award-winning agriculture publication is excited to host the Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba, says Food For Mzansi co-founder and editor-in-chief Ivor Price. Nearly 30% of event tickets sold out within 48 hours after the event was officially announced.

"Young farmers and agripreneurs will get a front row seat to the marketplace of opportunities in South African farming and agro-processing," he says. "They will spend time in a room with funding decision-makers – from banks to investors. Plus, they will get to network with the best of the best that can help them scale through partnerships and fresh thinking."

The Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba also offers selected exhibitors a rare opportunity to explore new opportunities with the young movers and shakers in the South African agriculture sector.

Food For Mzansi co-founders Kobus Louwrens and Ivor Price. Photos: Supplied

According to Food For Mzansi co-founder and strategy director Kobus Louwrens, the indaba is the ideal opportunity for young farmers and agripreneurs who are looking to extend their supply chains, find possible partners and funders, and plug into new markets and value chains.

He says: "We are expecting attendees from across South Africa. They will also have an opportunity to learn about cutting-edge technologies, new opportunities and financial management techniques to help them grow and succeed in their agribusinesses through a variety of breakout sessions."

The Mzansi Young Farmers Indaba follows the announcement by WAN-IFRA, the global organisation for the world's press, that Food For Mzansi has won its 12th international media award in less than three years since the publication's launch.

At the recent African Digital Media Awards, Food For Mzansi's sister publication, Health For Mzansi, was crowned as the best Gen Z news publication on the continent. Food For Mzansi, which was founded by Price and Louwrens, was announced as Africa's best digital news start-up in 2019.

Young farmers and agripreneurs who register before the end of August 2022 will only pay R500 (excl. VAT) per person. They are responsible for their own transport and accommodation.

Call 021 879 1824 or email info@foodformzansi.co.za should you wish to make use of the discounted rates offered at Hotel Sky in Sandton.

Prospective exhibitors can make use of the online booking facility.



