Nestlé Cremora remakes iconic 'it's not inside, it's on top' ad

Much like its iconic advert 'it's not inside, it's on top' which portrayed an insightful observation of people's responses from all races, ages and genders; Nestlé Cremora, a local favourite coffee and tea creamer, remains an unforgettable brand, more so in light of its strong heritage with South African consumers.

‘It’s not inside, it’s on top’ is an iconic phrase that many South Africans will remember from one of the most timeless pieces of advertising, Nestlé Cremora’s classic advert of the 90s.





Today, the classic advert, which has been remade into five different versions, sheds light on what joy means to a new generation of South Africans and reflects the diversity of the country whilst opening conversations on inclusion.



In the new campaign, Nestlé Cremora takes a bold move and reimagines how the old classic advert would look like in contemporary South Africa, using five “inclusion heroes.” These inclusion heroes are protagonists who represent our progressive and inclusive society and come from communities that are not well represented in media.





“The inclusion heroes are made up of Erik Holm, a quadriplegic, Nomsa Buthelezi Shezi from the LGBTQIA community, Palesa Mosiea who has the disability of albinism, Mmatema Moremi a businesswoman in the creative industry and an interracial couple, Takara Brooks and Phethego Siane. As Nestlé, we put diversity and inclusion in the forefront of everything we do: from our employees to our suppliers. Therefore, having cast individuals from marginalised communities is a natural step forward for us,” says Zumi Njongwe, consumer communications and marketing excellence director, Nestlé South Africa.



Nicole Roos, business executive officer of Coffee and Beverages at Nestlé South Africa explains that ”with the repositioning of our message to consumers, Nestlé Cremora took the same concept as the old joy of Nestlé Cremora but instead of looking back on what it meant to many people, the focus now is to look forward to see what joy means to a new generation of South Africans.”



“So many societal aspects of who South Africans were versus who they are now have changed and given that we’ve come so far as a nation, the brand urges people for an ongoing movement to be more inclusive every day because everyone’s included with South Africa’s loved Nestlé Cremora,” concluded Roos.