  • #Exclusive: TBWA makes waves at Cannes Lions for 'Blame No More' campaign
    TBWA Hunt Lascaris bagged five Lions at this year's Cannes Lions for Hype Magazine's Blame No More campaign. The campaign was awarded one Gold Entertainment Lion in the Film Fiction category, two Silver Film Craft Lions and two Bronze - Glass Lion for change and Film Not For Profit respectively. By Emily Stander
  • Violence and looting threatens SA's food security
    The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has echoed President Cyril Ramaphosa's warning that the ongoing destruction of property and looting of retail stores threatens supply chain continuity, and therefore food security, in South Africa.
  • Media titan Selae Thobakgale to host the upcoming IAB Bookmark Awards
    It's a momentous period of transformation for the digital marketing industry, which has continuously evolved over the years. New technologies and integrated strategies are refined, devotedly, for effective brand building and marketing performance. The IAB Bookmark Awards will be celebrating 13 years of this digital excellence, giving recognition to pioneering agencies, brands and publishers, whose campaigns, platforms and impactful creative executions, set the benchmark for excellence in digital media and marketing. Issued by IAB South Africa
Show more
Leo Manne, MD at Net#work BBDO to serve on ACA Board

14 Jul 2021
Leo Manne, managing director at Net#work BBDO has been elected to serve on the Association of Communication and Advertising board of directors.
The announcement was made on Wednesday, 14 July 2021.

Related

Association for Communication and AdvertisingACA invites Black women to sign up to the Leading Women Creating Change in the New World Order programme21 hours ago
Association for Communication and Advertising2021 Effie Awards South Africa last-minute entry deadline imminent7 Jul 2021
Advertising Media ForumAdvertising the advertising industry21 Jun 2021
Association for Communication and AdvertisingACA issues RFI for the provision of preferential insurance rates to ad industry10 May 2021
Association for Communication and AdvertisingApplications to judge 2021 Effie Awards South Africa announced16 Apr 2021
Association for Communication and Advertising2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces call for entries14 Apr 2021
Association for Communication and AdvertisingThe 2021 Effie Awards South Africa season opens with virtual entry workshop on Tuesday, 23 February19 Feb 2021
Bizcommunity.comFuturist-in-chief Dion Chang to lead BizTrends2021 - Towards New North and New Narratives30 Nov 2020

