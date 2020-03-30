Advertising News South Africa

#Newsmaker: Tseliso Rangaka goes full circle

By: Jessica Tennant
It was announced last month that Tseliso Rangaka would be relocating back to Johannesburg to return to FCB Joburg (where he started his career 21 years ago) and its specialist agency partner Hellocomputer as group chief creative officer.
Tseliso Rangaka, FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer's group chief creative officer.

Over the course of his career, Rangaka has only worked at two agencies, FCB and Ogilvy. He took over from Ahmed Tilly, who left the agency after three years to pursue other opportunities, still to be disclosed.

Here, Rangaka tells us his opinion on the popular culture of chopping and changing jobs regularly versus working for a company long-term, that he feels he has more value to add than if he had stayed at FCB all these years while speaking very highly of his time at Ogilvy…

BizcommunityCongrats on your appointment. How do you feel about it and returning to the agency where you started your career?


Thank you. I guess one could look at it as the most roundabout full circle ever, which would be depressing. So, let’s not do that. A lot has changed since my time at then Lindsay Smithers. The agency is in a very different space and so am I.

My journey with Ogilvy has shaped me in various ways and I feel has better equipped me to, hopefully, bring more value than if I had stayed there all these years. I’m obviously excited but also downright petrified.

BizcommunityWhat excites you most about FCB (and Hellocomputer) and the advertising scene in Johannesburg?


Johannesburg is where it all happens from a commerce and popular culture point of view. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in Cape Town and love the city, however, there’s a very real sense of being cut off from the rest of the country and zeitgeist. The opportunity to plug into that energy and rally great creative talent around it is what I’m most excited about. I’m also really looking forward to experiencing what an agency led by a creative CEO and an ex-social entrepreneur MD feels like.

BizcommunityWhat will you miss most at Ogilvy? Comment on the highlights over your 13 years at the agency.


I’ll miss the people most, both colleagues and clients. Some of them have moved on but the best have left an indelible, positive mark on the agency spirit. I started at Ogilvy as a junior and have never felt a need to move in all that time. I was challenged, valued and appreciated. I was given the opportunity to work on some of the best brands in the world and a fair amount of stick when I stepped out of line. Sounds a lot like family, right?

I’ve never had to ask for a promotion in my career and that’s testament to the quality of leadership I’ve been fortunate to have at Ogilvy.

BizcommunityWhat do you love most about your career and the industry you work in?
To tell you the truth, nothing can infuriate me as much as this industry does. At times it’s like an insanely talented teenager distracted by their smartphone. Oblivious to more interesting conversations happening in the real world. Obsessively fiddling with filters on their selfie in pursuit of ‘likes’ from their small group of similarly distracted like-minded friends. Occasionally they put the phone down and deliver laughter, enthralling entertainment, life-changing insight and beautiful ideas to the world. Then, I love that kid.


BizcommunityYou’ve spent 21 years in the industry at only two agencies — FCB and Ogilvy. Why is this and what is your opinion on the popular culture of chopping and changing jobs regularly versus working for a company long-term?


I’ve been fortunate enough to work at two agencies that are constantly reinventing themselves. Be it through changes in leadership, strategic focus or the ebb and flow of accounts. So, there was never a dull moment.

The other reason is that, while work flows out at a more rapid pace, it takes much longer to shift and evolve brands in the background. To make a real difference on a brand, DNA level, one has to necessarily be in it for the long haul. That’s just my view.

There is a flip side though, especially for junior talent. It takes frustratingly long for most agencies to get this bench of talent earning enough to offset their very real financial pressures. Quite often the only way to accelerate this is to jump from one agency to the next.

BizcommunityTell us a bit about your experience and how this has equipped you for your new position.


Well, the short answer is I’m not ready for this. What I hope will help is my experience working more and more with people. Clients, teams, partners. It all runs on people and relationships. I’ve also learnt to give people space and bet on them to deliver on the task. One really cannot do it all.

BizcommunityWhat are you most looking forward to?


Real city traffic. Meeting the agency team and clients. Reconnecting with friends I’ve neglected.

BizcommunityWhat’s at the top of your to-do list?


At Ogilvy it’s enabling as helpful and seamless an exit as possible. At FCB it will be to keep my mouth shut and listen for as long as I can get away with it.

BizcommunityWhat are you currently reading/watching/listening to?


I’m making my way through Malcolm Gladwell’s Talking to Strangers. Not sure how I feel about it yet. I also enjoy a lot of the Gimlet series of podcasts.

BizcommunityTell us something about yourself not generally known.


My favourite pastime is compiling playlists. I spend more time on Netflix making lists than actually watching anything. It’s quite therapeutic.

Follow Rangaka on Twitter and Instagram, and/or FCB Joburg on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
