Marketing Company news South Africa

Menu
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Tseliso Rangaka appointed group chief creative officer at FCB and Hellocomputer Johannesburg

Issued by: FCB Joburg
Creative big-hitter Tseliso Rangaka is returning as chief creative officer to the agency where he started his career, FCB Joburg, also assuming responsibility for the creative output of its specialist agency partner Hellocomputer.

A graduate of both Rhodes University and the AAA School of Advertising, Rangaka has spent his 21 years in the industry at only two agencies – FCB and Ogilvy, the agency from which he has just resigned to relocate back to Johannesburg.

He takes over from Ahmed Tilly, who is leaving FCB Joburg to pursue other opportunities after three years with the agency.

During his tenure at Ogilvy, Rangaka has led creative teams behind some of the group's most memorable work including that on global brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, AB InBev, KFC, Coca-Cola and Mondelez.

The recipient of numerous creative awards including a Cannes Grand Prix and One Show and D&AD pencils, he has also sat on the executive committee of the Creative Circle, has served as chair of the Loerie Awards and participated on various other industry boards.

Commenting on the changes, group managing director of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Johannesburg, Thabang Skwambane, praised Tilly’s contribution to the agency’s success.

“Ahmed has imbued our work with a real sense of relevance for the South African market, he has unselfishly nurtured many exceptionally talented young people. We are grateful that he chose to spend a chapter of his journey at FCB for the last three years and we’re sad he is leaving us, but we wish him the best of success in the next chapter of journey.

“That said, we are exceptionally excited to welcome Tseliso, who has been an inspiration to so many in the industry since he started his career at FCB and throughout his journey at Ogilvy.

“His commitment to pushing creative boundaries and making a positive impact in the South African marketplace resonates deeply with FCB Joburg’s values. I’m convinced he’ll take the agency’s already strong creative team to new heights and can’t wait to reap the rewards of his strong work ethic and understanding of what it takes to create truly iconic South African work.”

FCB Joburg's press office

FCB Joburg FCB Joburg is one of South Africa's largest full-service agencies, providing through-the-line strategy and "best for business" creative solutions.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Volkswagen, KFC, Coca-cola, Creative Circle, Ogilvy, Audi, AAA School of Advertising, Rhodes University, AB InBev, Mondelez, FCB Joburg, Hellocomputer Johannesburg, Tseliso Rangaka

Related

Everyone's talking about Chicken Licken and Howard Audio!

Issued by Howard Audio

Tseliso Rangaka appointed group chief creative officer at FCB and Hellocomputer Johannesburg

Issued by FCB Joburg

MamaMagic wins big at the AAXO Roar Awards

Issued by Exposure Marketing

Digital advertising trends you need to watch for in 2020

By Boris Dzhingarov, Issued by Monetary Library

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.