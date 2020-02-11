Tseliso Rangaka appointed group chief creative officer at FCB and Hellocomputer Johannesburg

Creative big-hitter Tseliso Rangaka is returning as chief creative officer to the agency where he started his career, FCB Joburg, also assuming responsibility for the creative output of its specialist agency partner Hellocomputer.

A graduate of both Rhodes University and the AAA School of Advertising, Rangaka has spent his 21 years in the industry at only two agencies – FCB and Ogilvy, the agency from which he has just resigned to relocate back to Johannesburg.He takes over from Ahmed Tilly, who is leaving FCB Joburg to pursue other opportunities after three years with the agency.During his tenure at Ogilvy, Rangaka has led creative teams behind some of the group's most memorable work including that on global brands such as Volkswagen, Audi, AB InBev, KFC, Coca-Cola and Mondelez.The recipient of numerous creative awards including a Cannes Grand Prix and One Show and D&AD pencils, he has also sat on the executive committee of the Creative Circle, has served as chair of the Loerie Awards and participated on various other industry boards.Commenting on the changes, group managing director of FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer Johannesburg, Thabang Skwambane, praised Tilly’s contribution to the agency’s success.“Ahmed has imbued our work with a real sense of relevance for the South African market, he has unselfishly nurtured many exceptionally talented young people. We are grateful that he chose to spend a chapter of his journey at FCB for the last three years and we’re sad he is leaving us, but we wish him the best of success in the next chapter of journey.“That said, we are exceptionally excited to welcome Tseliso, who has been an inspiration to so many in the industry since he started his career at FCB and throughout his journey at Ogilvy.“His commitment to pushing creative boundaries and making a positive impact in the South African marketplace resonates deeply with FCB Joburg’s values. I’m convinced he’ll take the agency’s already strong creative team to new heights and can’t wait to reap the rewards of his strong work ethic and understanding of what it takes to create truly iconic South African work.”