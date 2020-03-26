Advertising Company news South Africa

Everyone's talking about it. Even Kentucky

Issued by: Joe Public United
While December in South Africa is holiday season, January is inevitably broke season. Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of 'everyone's talking about it.'
Everyone is talking about Chicken Licken's EasyBucks meal

Chicken Licken, in partnership with Joe Public United, has come up with an exciting campaign featuring a television film that celebrates Chicken Licken's four affordable meal options called EasyBucks for only R24 each...

Issued by Joe Public United 12 Feb 2020


All of the elements in the integrated campaign – from the film to the extended online films, the interactive website to social engagement and tactical print – ensured that the entire country was talking about EasyBucks®.


And now, in the next instalment of the campaign, they’ve taken the concept a step further.

Unique to South Africa is the fact that locals still call Chicken Licken®’s biggest competitor ‘Kentucky’. So, they decided to get the home of this competitor talking too, by putting up an EasyBucks® billboard in the last place you’d expect: Kentucky USA. The price of R24 was converted into US dollars, translating to a ridiculously low $1,60. And that certainly got Kentucky talking! The team filmed the locals’ reactions to the billboard, the low price and their eagerness to try Chicken Licken®, in order to create an online film. Directed by Joe Public United Film Director, Katlego Baaitse and produced by Burley Boys Productions, it’s a lovely, entertaining peek into the lives of salt-of-the-earth Kentuckians and, of course, a cheeky poke at the competition. The film went live on 25 March 2020 and is expected to get South Africa talking about EasyBucks® yet again.



Brand: Chicken Licken
Client: Chantal Sombonos van Tonder
Agency: Joe Public United
Group chief creative officer: Pepe Marais
Chief creative officer: Xolisa Dyeshana
Creative director: Assaf Levy
Art director: Zamani Ngubane
Copywriter: Caroline Bergh
Strategy: Leigh Tayler
Account management: Amber Mackeurtan, Asbo Ofori-Amanfo
Agency TV producer: Wendy Botha
Production company: Burley Boys
Director: Katlego Baaitse
Director of photography: Barend Stofberg
Executive Producer: Daryl Burley
Producer: Warren Burley
Post-production: Burley Boys
Editor: Barend Stofberg
Colourist: Alex May
Online operator: Hofmeyr Smit
Audio: Warren Burley

