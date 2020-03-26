Everyone's talking about it. Even Kentucky

While December in South Africa is holiday season, January is inevitably broke season. Earlier this year South African fried chicken fast-food chain, Chicken Licken®, launched a campaign for their wallet-friendly EasyBucks® meals, based on the idea of 'everyone's talking about it.'

All of the elements in the integrated campaign – from the film to the extended online films, the interactive website to social engagement and tactical print – ensured that the entire country was talking about EasyBucks®.And now, in the next instalment of the campaign, they've taken the concept a step further.Unique to South Africa is the fact that locals still call Chicken Licken®'s biggest competitor 'Kentucky'. So, they decided to get the home of this competitor talking too, by putting up an EasyBucks® billboard in the last place you'd expect: Kentucky USA. The price of R24 was converted into US dollars, translating to a ridiculously low $1,60. And that certainly got Kentucky talking! The team filmed the locals' reactions to the billboard, the low price and their eagerness to try Chicken Licken®, in order to create an online film. Directed by Joe Public United Film Director, Katlego Baaitse and produced by Burley Boys Productions, it's a lovely, entertaining peek into the lives of salt-of-the-earth Kentuckians and, of course, a cheeky poke at the competition. The film went live on 25 March 2020 and is expected to get South Africa talking about EasyBucks® yet again.