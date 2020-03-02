For the second consecutive year, leading global creative group TBWA\SA has taken top honours in the Creative Circle Annual Awards, landing 2019 Overall Rankings Group of the Year. Part of the SA creative collective, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg was also recognised as 2019 Annual Awards Agency of the Year and 2019 Overall Rankings Agency of the Year.
Other wins for the group included PR & Media of the Year for #BlameNoMore for Hype magazine; 2019 Digital of the Year for In Rehearsal for Unbound for the Joburg Ballet; and 2019 Radio & Audio of the Year for The Real Cost of Being UmZulu for City Lodge Hotel Group – all for TBWA\Hunt Lascaris – and 2019 Design of the Year for Saints by TBWA/SA group agency, Grid Worldwide.
