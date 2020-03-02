Advertising Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
  • Visit BizTakeouts

Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

TBWA\SA once again takes top spots at Creative Circle Annual Awards

Issued by: TBWA
For the second consecutive year, leading global creative group TBWA\SA has taken top honours in the Creative Circle Annual Awards, landing 2019 Overall Rankings Group of the Year. Part of the SA creative collective, TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg was also recognised as 2019 Annual Awards Agency of the Year and 2019 Overall Rankings Agency of the Year.
TBWA\SA is awarded the Group of the Year 2019!
TBWA\Hunt Lascaris Joburg took top honours as Agency of the Year 2019.

Other wins for the group included PR & Media of the Year for #BlameNoMore for Hype magazine; 2019 Digital of the Year for In Rehearsal for Unbound for the Joburg Ballet; and 2019 Radio & Audio of the Year for The Real Cost of Being UmZulu for City Lodge Hotel Group – all for TBWA\Hunt Lascaris – and 2019 Design of the Year for Saints by TBWA/SA group agency, Grid Worldwide.

TBWA's press office

TBWA We develop business-changing, culture-defining and award winning ideas for brands. Ranked in the top 3 regional networks in Africa and consistently in the top 10 global agencies.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Related

Is SA's G&T lifestyle trend keeping the soft drinks market flowing?

Issued by Insight Survey

TBWA\SA once again takes top spots at Creative Circle Annual Awards

Issued by TBWA

#HeForShe

Issued by FirstPencil

Consumer sentiments about South Africa's economic outlook

Issued by Borderless Access

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.