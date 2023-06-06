Industries

IMC teams with global CMO Council to further marketing prowess and performance in Africa

6 Jun 2023
Issued by: IMC Conference
The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) of South Africa has announced it will partner with the global CMO Council to extend the relevance, content and reach of its upcoming Nedbank IMC Conference to be staged live and virtually on 15 September 2023 from Johannesburg.

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council, established in 2001, is a peer-powered network of more than 16,000 chief marketing executives in 10,000 companies across 120 countries. Membership requires demonstration of marketing expertise, a proven track record of accomplishment, and leadership in marketing innovation and digital transformation.

Bringing together the best minds in the industry, sharing insights and resources and connecting members, the CMO Council is a key hub for high-level networking, thought leadership and knowledge transfer among marketing professionals worldwide.

Dale Hefer, CEO of Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) of South Africa
Dale Hefer, CEO of Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) of South Africa

Dale Hefer, CEO of the IMC says that the CMO Council partnership marks the coming of age for the Nedbank IMC. “Our intention from the start with the IMC has been to drive the idea that marketing is a boardroom-worthy discipline, and to clearly position marketing is business. The CMO Council’s willingness to partner with us signifies that we are meeting our mark.”

Ricardo Oberlander
Ricardo Oberlander

The CMO Council will get up close and personal with delegates at the Nedbank IMC as European Head, Ricardo Oberlander, shares a virtual talk on the changing role of the CMO. Oberlander himself has held a range of senior marketing and regional leadership positions in his career, as well as overseeing the deployment of innovative processes and products.

CMO Council founder and CEO, Donovan Neale May, says that the Council is eager to promote the Nedbank IMC given the alignment of both organisations. “The CMO Council seeks to share, extend and build upon marketing’s intellectual capital. The Nedbank IMC’s keen interest in articulating and scrutinising the role of marketing in shaping markets slots nicely into this.”

To find out more, register for the Nedbank IMC, a one-day event that will take place in person at Urban Brew Studios in Johannesburg, on 15 September 2023. There is also an online option.

For more information, visit www.imcconference.com.

About Nedbank IMC Conference

The annual Nedbank IMC Conference is Africa’s foremost integrated marketing conference. The Integrated Marketing Council (IMC) believes that Marketing is Business© and that marketing deserves its place at the boardroom table. This conference has more CMOs, senior marketers and agency leaders attending than any other in Africa and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

One day of 15-minute presentations (with some exceptions), the conference is known for its hard-hitting global agenda with no sales pitches.

Now in proud partnership with The Effie Awards South Africa – the world’s preeminent marketing effectiveness award – the Nedbank IMC Conference will be in person or online on the 15 September 2023. The Nedbank IMC is presented in association with MASA, in collaboration with the ACA, in partnership with the DMASA and is endorsed by the IAB. The 2023 theme is ‘Marketing. UpClose&Personal’ and is relevant to anyone in the business of communication.

Media Contact:
Dale Hefer
dale@imcconference.com

About CMO Council

The Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Council is the only global network of executives specifically dedicated to high-level knowledge exchange, thought leadership and personal relationship building among senior corporate marketing leaders and brand decision-makers across a wide range of global industries. The CMO Council's 16,000-plus members control approximately $1 trillion in aggregated annual marketing expenditures and run complex, distributed marketing and sales operations worldwide. In total, the CMO Council and its strategic interest communities include more than 65,000 global executives in more than 110 countries covering multiple industries, segments and markets. For more information, visit www.cmocouncil.org.

Media Contacts:
Kevin Sugarman
ksugarman@cmocouncil.org

IMC Conference
The Nedbank IMC has become Africa's premier integrated marketing conference. Any marketing person irrespective of role, level or discipline needs to attend this conference.
