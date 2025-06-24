Retail FMCG
    Woolworths relaunches Earth Friendly cleaning range

    Woolworths has relaunched its Earth Friendly range of cleaning products – featuring lower prices, refreshed packaging, and stronger sustainability standards.
    24 Jun 2025
    “When it comes to cleaning and laundry products, the first priority for consumers is typically cost and efficacy, with sustainability criteria as an added bonus,” shares Rahim Hoosen, Woolworths Foods Commercial Head of Trade.

    “At Woolies however, we set out to ensure our customers don’t have to compromise on any of these elements. Our refreshed Earth Friendly range offers value for money, effectiveness and impressive sustainability credentials - a minimum of 80% of ingredients used in the Earth Friendly range are naturally derived and no harmful chemicals have been added,” he explains.

    In a challenging economic landscape, Woolworths has eased the burden on consumers by shifting production of the liquid components of the Earth Friendly range to a local manufacturer, helping achieve lower on-shelf pricing while boosting sustainability credentials and uplifting local business.

    Consumers can look forward to the refreshed Earth Friendly range which includes: a new aesthetic design; fully recyclable packaging without compromising functionality; collaboration with fragrance houses and inspired by natural elements; cleaning without cruelty: Woolies never tests on animals; and lower prices

    “These strategic shifts reaffirm Woolworths’ commitment to tendering products that are not only great for people, but for the planet too,” Hoosen concludes.

