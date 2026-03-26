Why Easter is becoming a key marketing moment on TikTok

Easter is fast evolving into a major digital moment in South Africa, with TikTok at the centre of how people celebrate, share and discover traditions. From family rituals to fashion and food, new trends reveal how communities are shaping the season and how brands can show up in meaningful ways.

Easter is having a major moment online

For brands, this surge in seasonal content presents an opportunity to connect with audiences through storytelling that feels authentic, inspirational and entertaining.

“Seasonal moments like Easter are becoming increasingly powerful on TikTok, driven by clear shifts in user behaviour and content creation,” says Jochen Bischoff, head of global business solutions for Africa at TikTok.

“In South Africa alone, Easter-related content creation grew sixfold year-on-year, with over 40 related hashtags trending across themes such as food traditions, family celebrations and gifting inspiration."

"What this shows is that people aren’t just passively consuming content — they’re actively co-creating around shared traditions, from meal preparation to gifting and family moments."

"For brands, this represents a high-intent environment where discovery, cultural relevance and community participation intersect, enabling them to drive both meaningful engagement and measurable business outcomes through authentic, creator-led storytelling."

1. Community-led content is driving Easter’s growth

TikTok’s community-driven content has made the platform a key destination for Easter inspiration across several cultural themes.

2. #MomTok is shaping how Easter is planned and experienced

In South Africa, mothers have become some of the most influential voices driving Easter conversations on TikTok. The total number of posts across the #MomTok theme exceeded 60.9 million.

Content across hashtags such as #momsoftiktok, #momlife, #motherhood, #familytime, #toddlersoftiktok and #easterprep captures every stage of celebration planning: from assembling #easterbasket surprises and #bakingwithkids, to preparing family gatherings and documenting meaningful moments.

This “prep with me” style content blends practical advice with emotional storytelling, positioning mothers as the architects of the celebration.

For brands, partnering with creators in this space can help demonstrate how products fit naturally into real family moments.

3. Gifting culture is fuelling high-engagement content

Chocolate remains one of the most recognisable Easter traditions, and creators are celebrating the ritual through content featuring #easterchocolate, #eastercandy, #chocolatebunny and #eastereggs, as well as playful gifting formats like #easterbasketideas, #easterbasketstuffers and #easterhaul.

Across #candytok, #dessert and #chocolatelover communities, creators showcase chocolate tray displays, gifting ideas and Easter treats: from homemade desserts to premium chocolate brands.

These moments highlight how confectionery functions both as a gifting tradition and a shared family indulgence during the holiday.

Businesses in the confectionery, retail and gifting categories can tap into these trends by showcasing creative ways to package, present and enjoy Easter treats.

Creatives that highlight sharing moments or festive basket ideas often resonate strongly with audiences during the holiday.

4. Food traditions are turning into shareable cultural moments

Food plays a central role in how South Africans celebrate Easter, and TikTok creators are proudly documenting these traditions through cooking content across hashtags like #easterfood, #easterrecipes, #eastercooking and #cookwithme - with the number of posts under topical hashtags exceeding 5.6 million.

Cultural dishes such as #pickledfish and #pickledfishrecipe sit alongside festive baking moments featuring #hotcrossbuns, #sconesrecipe and #easterbaking, while outdoor gatherings appear through #braai, #braaimeat and #bbq.

For food brands, retailers and restaurants, this presents an opportunity to highlight recipes, cooking tips or ingredient inspiration that align with these traditions, while celebrating the diverse ways South Africans gather around the table.

5. Fashion and beauty are expanding Easter beyond tradition

Beyond food and family gatherings, Easter has also become a moment for fashion and beauty preparation.

Creators share outfit inspiration, hairstyling routines and makeup looks ahead of church services and family celebrations across #easterfashion, #easteroutfits, #churchfit, #easterstyle, #eastermakeup, #easterbeauty and many others.

This trend opens opportunities for fashion, beauty and grooming brands to showcase styling ideas and products in ways that help audiences prepare for the occasion.

6. Brands are already seeing strong results

Several brands have already successfully used TikTok to participate in Easter conversations by leaning into community driven storytelling.

One example is Eno, which partnered with TikTok to activate the #EasterTreats hashtag through a sponsored campaign designed to increase festive visibility in 2024.

Eno combined creator storytelling with a multi-format media strategy including reach and video view campaigns, positioning itself as a relatable solution after Easter indulgence.

By sponsoring the #EasterTreats hashtag, Eno gained prominent visibility on a trending, TikTok-curated hashtag, unlocking organic traffic, enhanced discovery, and stronger brand recall during a key festive moment. As a result, all Eno-sponsored content during the Easter period got more than 65 million impressions and ad recall increased by 6%.

Retailer Shoprite also embraced the opportunity by launching the Sponsored Hashtag last year, encouraging users to share meals created using its ingredients under the #EasterTreats hashtag.

The campaign invited the TikTok community to co create content around Easter food moments, generating more than 17 million views and strong engagement across the platform.

7. It’s creating real business impact

The most effective campaigns are those that align with how communities already celebrate: through creator collaboration, cultural storytelling and interactive formats that invite audiences to participate.

For brands planning Easter campaigns, TikTok recommends three key strategies:

Start with creators: Creators understand how communities celebrate cultural moments and bring authenticity to seasonal storytelling.

Tap into real traditions: Content that reflects genuine Easter rituals resonates strongly with audiences.

Invite participation: Interactive formats encourage audiences to co-create content and extend campaign reach.

As Easter continues to grow as a cultural moment on TikTok in South Africa, brands that embrace creativity, community and culture can turn seasonal storytelling into meaningful engagement and business impact.