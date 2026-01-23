BizTrends2026 | SmartCat's Nicole DiNicola: Why 2026 will be the year of orchestration for marketing

For the last several years, a defining question in marketing has been one of capacity. Can teams produce more content, in more formats, for more channels and markets? With the rise of AI, the answer has become clear. Yes, they can.

Nicole DiNicola is the global VP of SmartCat.

As we look toward 2026, however, a different challenge is coming into focus. While content volume has scaled rapidly, the systems behind it often have not. Many organisations are discovering that producing at near infinite scale without structure does not create advantage. It creates friction. The pressure to do more with less remains, but the bottleneck has shifted. It is no longer about how fast teams can write or design, but whether their underlying workflows, tools, and governance models can actually support the throughput.

As AI matures in marketing, the next phase will be shaped by how well teams orchestrate systems, workflows, and decisions, not output alone.

Scaling globally means coordinating complexity, not just creating more

Most marketing teams have learned how to use AI to accelerate execution. What they have not yet solved is how to connect the systems that sit behind that execution. Disconnected tools, inconsistent workflows, and manual handoffs introduce delays that compound as organisations scale.

This challenge is felt most strongly in industries like retail, CPG, and life sciences, where frequent product updates intersect with regulatory requirements and regional nuance. In those environments, operational friction is not just inefficient. It becomes a liability. By 2026, the teams that outperform will not be those with the most advanced prompts or the highest output, but those who have learned how to hedge risk, eliminate manual tasks and handoffs, and execute at speed without sacrificing quality or control.

The best workflows will be global-ready by design

For a long time, localisation and regional adaptation were treated as a final step. Teams created content first, then worried about other markets later. But that approach is starting to fall apart.

More teams are rethinking how their content operations work, building multilingual and multi-market needs into the process from the beginning. When teams shift their mindset and process to be global-first, theyspend less time on late-stage rewrites, rushed approvals, and last-minute fixes.

This is especially clear in the life sciences and other regulated industries, where expansion into markets like APAC and China leaves little room for error. By addressing cultural and regulatory requirements earlier, teams can move faster with confidence instead of constantly managing risk at the end.

Expectations for local relevance are continuing to rise

Audiences now expect content to feel authentic, culturally relevant, and grounded in local context. Trust in paid channels will continue to erode, and tolerance for generic or poorly adapted content has already dropped sharply. AI can accelerate production, but human judgment will still be what ensures content resonates and consistently reflects the brand in every market.

This is where high AIQ becomes essential. In 2026, leading marketers will be those who translate brand and business priorities into scalable workflows, quality standards, and guardrails that hold up across markets.

As AI takes on more execution, our role as marketers will continue to shift in 2026 toward system shaping, strategic judgment, and relationship-building. Value will be defined less by how many assets someone produces and instead by how effectively they shape and govern the systems that produce them.

Speed without control is not success

In 2026, go-to-market speed will become a practical way for marketing teams to judge whether AI is delivering real value. The pressure is especially visible in the life sciences, where companies are expanding into new markets more aggressively as a source of competitive advantage, while also navigating frequent regulatory changes and regional requirements on tighter timelines.

But speed alone isn’t enough. This is especially true in regulated industries where inaccuracies can trigger compliance issues or require costly remediation. As AI scales content across markets and workflows, marketing leaders will need to account for risk alongside velocity, monitoring accuracy, compliance, and correction rates to ensure that faster market entry doesn’t come at the expense of quality.

Velocity shows whether teams can keep up. Risk reveals whether they’re staying in control. Together, these KPIs will shape how marketing teams measure success in an AI-powered organisation.

From tools to coordinated systems of agents

Many organisations are still using AI as a collection of isolated tools, each solving a narrow task. That approach simply cannot scale as workflows become more interconnected and global.

The next stage of maturity in how marketing teams apply AI is the move toward coordinated systems of AI agents. Teams orchestrate multiple agents working in parallel across planning, creation, quality review, and localisation, all within a single structured environment. This reduces handoffs, increases predictability, and gives teams clearer visibility into how work moves from concept to launch.

This matters as scale and complexity rise together. Global expansion is accelerating across industries, and campaigns will only grow more complex. The most effective teams will combine the speed and structure of AI with the judgment and context that only people can bring.

Final thoughts

By 2026, marketing leaders will have moved past the experimentation phase with AI and will be focused on making it work consistently at scale. The question will not be whether to use AI, but whether teams are set up to turn its potential into repeatable results across markets and workflows.

The teams that pull ahead will use AI to coordinate complexity, not just increase output. They will design for global readiness from the start, apply human judgment where it matters most, and measure performance in ways that balance speed with control.

As coordinated systems of AI agents become more common, marketing leadership will focus on how work is structured, governed, and monitored end-to-end. In this next phase, progress will come from operating with clarity and intention at scale, allowing teams to move faster while staying consistent, credible, and in control in every market they serve.