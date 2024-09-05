Where to next for South African travellers in 2025?

From spontaneous last-minute escapes to luxurious, well-planned adventures, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for South African travellers. Familiar favourites continue to hold strong, while new trends, like shorter booking windows and an increased appetite for premium experiences, are redefining the way we explore the world.

Whether it’s cruising for the first time, travelling with extended family, or seeking out all-inclusive packages, the upcoming year promises something for everyone. Here’s a closer look at the travel trends that are set to dominate in 2025.

1. Rogue travel

Contiki’s 2025 Travel Report refers to spontaneous travel with much shorter booking windows as ‘rogue travel’. Short-term holiday rentals across the globe are also reporting shorter booking windows, and while this trend was initially triggered by the uncertainty of the pandemic, it’s on the rise again thanks to increased flexibility in remote work and the rise of spontaneous travel in general (as travellers go ‘rogue’ in order to escape their everyday routine).

We’re seeing a return to the 6- to 12-week booking windows that we first saw after covid but while spontaneity might appeal to some, it often results in higher travel costs.

Spontaneous or ‘rogue’ travel can actually see people plan, book and depart within 10 days of their initial decision, but it is not the cheapest way to travel – especially during peak season.

2. Maiden voyagers

Cruise holidays continue to pique the interest of South African travellers, with international cruises consistently ranking as the most-searched travel category. This surge in interest is particularly noteworthy among first-time cruisers, with domestic MSC cruises a firm favourite, alongside NCL and Royal Caribbean.

The appeal of cruising lies largely in the all-inclusive nature of the holiday, with cruise packages offering new-to-cruise travellers, seasoned veterans, and families alike a huge amount in terms of dining options, experiences and excursions.

When we had a look at Google Analytics, the most improved search in travel is still international cruising.

3. Strength in numbers

We’re still seeing a marked increase in multi-generational travel where extended families travel together – not only for the experience but also to leverage group discounts and maximise value.

This trend extends beyond traditional family units to include friend groups and smaller, specialised tour groups focused on more meaningful experiences rather than rushed itineraries.

While traditional ‘tour groups’ haven't quite bounced back to pre-pandemic levels, we're seeing a wonderful new trend emerging in group travel: families and friends are choosing to travel together in smaller groups, taking their time to explore and truly immerse themselves in one destination rather than rushing from place to place.

It's a more relaxed, meaningful way to travel. And you have the grandparents along to babysit, when necessary, which is a bonus.

4. Quality over quantity

Despite economic pressures across the globe, we’re seeing an interesting shift towards more premium travel experiences. Travellers are prioritising exceptional, quality experiences over quantity. In other words, rather than foregoing international travel altogether, consumers are electing to travel less often, but really investing in their travel experience.

For example, in destinations like Mauritius, we’re seeing a decreased demand for 3-star properties and an increased interest in 4- and 5-star properties, suggesting travellers are waiting longer between trips but upgrading their experience level when they do travel.

This trend towards luxury travel experiences is reflected in our transaction numbers. Our transaction numbers aren’t growing but our revenue per booking is up. People are spending more on quality; they’re saving up for each trip and making sure they enjoy it!

5. Tried and tested

Saffas love their favourites, and they continue to support familiar, tried-and-tested destinations. Flight Centre’s top ten list of preferred locations remains remarkably consistent even post-pandemic.

This preference is influenced by several factors: visa-free access, destination affordability, and familiarity with the experience. Popular choices continue to include Mauritius and the Indian Ocean Islands, Thailand, the US, and specific regions in Turkey (primarily Istanbul and the coastal resorts). This pattern suggests South African travellers value certainty, consistency and value over the unknown.

Our top destinations are pretty much exactly what they were pre-covid. People are spending money on a holiday, and they want to trust their destination. They know what works for them. But it’s also driven by visa requirements. If a long-haul destination requires a family of four to get visas, that cost can put a spoke in the wheel.

6. All-inclusive appeal

The popularity of all-inclusive packages continues to grow, driven by the need for predictable holiday costs in the face of rand volatility. This preference extends across various destinations and travel types, from beach resorts to cruise packages.

All-inclusive packages are popular with families – one of Flight Centre’s biggest segments. People are travelling on the rand, and have a strict budget, and an all-inclusive package delivers plenty of value without any nasty surprises.

7. Good news ahead

One encouraging development for 2025 is the projected increase in flight capacity. Major carriers like Emirates, Virgin, Air France and Lufthansa have announced increased frequencies, especially over season and we're seeing gradual recovery in seat availability across routes.

While global constraints on aircraft availability and staffing continue to pose challenges, the trend suggests potential relief from the high airfares that have characterised the past few years.

Another exciting development is the arrival of Club Med in South Africa, which will open for bookings at some point in 2025 (with the resort itself opening in 2026).

Club Med Tinley Manor will offer a beach and bush experience – very different to any other Club Med offering around the world. It’ll give inbound international visitors a Club Med experience in South Africa, as well as offer South Africans a Mauritius-type experience on the KZN coastline – without the flight.

South African travellers have long favoured reliable destinations like Mauritius. However, 2025 promises a refreshing change. The arrival of Club Med injects a new dimension, offering exciting adventures closer to home. This, combined with the rise of last-minute travel and the potential for lower airfares, creates a compelling opportunity for South Africans to broaden their travel horizons.

While familiar destinations retain their appeal, 2025 invites a more adventurous and considered approach to travel. Whether embracing spontaneous escapes or strategically planning premium experiences, the year ahead offers a wider spectrum of travel choices for the discerning South African traveller.