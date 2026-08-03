Women'sMonth | Prescient Securities' Surette Drew: What women in finance need to know

As South Africa marks Women's Month, Surette Drew, head of equity trading at Prescient Securities, reflects on nearly two decades in one of the financial sector's most demanding environments.

Source: Supplied. Surette Drew. Head: Equity Trader at Prescient Securities.

She shares the lessons that have shaped her career, her perspective on how the trading has evolved, and why greater diversity will strengthen the future of financial markets.

Markets have changed dramatically over the past two decades. What developments have had the biggest impact on your role as an equity trader, and what has remained surprisingly constant?

The biggest change has been the speed of the market. Technology, electronic execution, algorithms and real-time information have transformed how orders are handled and how quickly prices respond.

What has remained constant is the importance of relationships, trust and judgement. Technology can help execute an order, but clients still want someone who understands the market, knows when liquidity is real and can communicate clearly when conditions become difficult. The human side of trading remains as important as ever.

Equity trading is often described as a high-pressure environment. What have you learned about making good decisions when markets are volatile or emotions are running high?

The most important lesson is not to react emotionally to every market move. When volatility rises, you need to slow your thinking down, even though everything around you is moving faster.

I have learned to focus on the facts. What is driving the move, where the liquidity is and what the client is trying to achieve. It is also important to be honest when you do not have all the answers. Good decisions come from discipline, preparation and clear communication.

You have mentored young professionals throughout your career. What qualities do you believe distinguish the traders who go on to build successful, long-term careers?

Curiosity is so important. The best traders want to understand not only what moved, but why it moved and what it means for clients.

Resilience is equally important. Everyone makes mistakes and has difficult days. The people who build lasting careers take responsibility, learn quickly and come back better prepared.

I also value humility, reliability and strong communication. Clients and colleagues need to know that they can trust you. Technical skill matters, but character is what sustains a long-term career.

While progress has been made, women are still underrepresented in equity trading. Looking back on your own journey, what changes have you seen, and what more needs to happen to encourage more women to enter the profession?

There has definitely been progress. When I started, there were far fewer women on trading desks and very few visible female rolemodels in senior market positions. Today, there is greater awareness, more support and a stronger focus on creating inclusive teams.

However, representation is still not where it should be. We need to expose young women to financial markets earlier and make trading feel like a realistic career option. Firms also need to focus on retention, mentorship and creating environments where women can progress without feeling that they need to fit into an outdated trading-floor culture.

It is not only about hiring more women. It is about giving them meaningful opportunities, visibility and a clear path to leadership.

Looking back over nearly 20 years in equity trading, what's the biggest lesson you've learned that you wish you had known when you first started?

I wish I had understood earlier that you do not need to know everything immediately. Markets are complex, and experience is built over time.

When you are young, there can be pressure to appear confident all the time. In reality, asking questions, listening and admitting when you are unsure are strengths. The best traders are not the loudest people in the room. They are often the ones who remain calm, keep learning and build trust over many years.

If you could leave one piece of advice for the next generation of women considering a career in financial markets, what would it be?

Do not wait until you feel completely ready. Very few people enter the market knowing exactly what they are doing.

Be curious, ask questions and learn from everyone around you. Build your technical knowledge but also invest in your relationships and your reputation. Your integrity and reliability will follow you throughout your career.

Most importantly, do not assume that you need to behave like everyone else to succeed. Bring your own perspective and your own strengths to the desk. Financial markets need more diverse voices, and there is space for you.