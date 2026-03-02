What it really means to be a Change Champion

The reason is rarely the absence of structure. More often, it is the absence of effective translation between strategy and daily work. Change succeeds or fails in the middle of the organisation – within teams, inside informal networks, and in the practical realities of how work actually gets done. This is where the role of the Change Champion becomes critical.

A Change Champion is not defined by hierarchy or project title. They are typically not the project manager or sponsor. Instead, they are credible individuals within the business who help translate, reinforce, and normalise change within their teams. They operate close enough to the work to understand its realities, and close enough to leadership to understand its intent.

When chosen and supported well, they become one of the strongest levers for adoption and long-term success.

Closing the gap between strategy and reality

In most organisations, leaders define the direction of change, and project teams design the solution. Employees, however, experience change through the impact it has on their roles, responsibilities, and routines. It is in this space – between design and experience – that friction often emerges.

For example, during a system rollout, new processes may be technically sound, but teams may struggle to interpret what those processes mean in practice. Informal workarounds may reappear. Adoption may stall after initial enthusiasm fades. None of this reflects failure in the system itself; it reflects the challenge of embedding new behaviour.

Change Champions help close this gap by making change tangible. They do this not only through conversation, but through visible, structured involvement in the change process itself.

Making the change understandable and visible

One of the most important contributions a Change Champion makes is translation. Corporate messaging often focuses on strategic drivers such as efficiency, compliance, scalability, or improved customer experience. While these drivers are valid, they do not always answer the question employees are asking: how will this affect my day-to-day work?

Change Champions contextualise change in local, practical terms. They might host informal 'show and tell' sessions where new systems or processes are demonstrated in the context of real team scenarios. They may coordinate or support road shows within their departments, ensuring that engagement sessions are not simply presentations, but conversations.

In doing so, they bring clarity and relatability to the change. This role requires credibility. When information is delivered by someone who understands the operational reality of the team, it carries greater weight and reduces speculation.

Acting as a two-way bridge

Change Champions are not simply advocates; they are conduits.

Because they are embedded within their divisions, they are well-positioned to verify whether the projected impacts of change match operational reality. For instance, during change impact assessments, Champions can validate whether assumptions about workload shifts, role changes, or process adjustments are accurate. Where gaps exist, they can highlight them early – before they become risks at go-live.

Similarly, when future-state ('to-be') process designs are being finalised, Champions often help fill in practical details that may not be visible at the project level. Their proximity to day-to-day operations ensures that process design is not theoretically sound but practically workable.

This feedback loop is invaluable. It protects the project from blind spots and strengthens the credibility of the solution.

Modelling the new way of working

In moments of transition, people observe behaviour more than they read emails.

When respected colleagues engage early with new tools, participate actively in demonstrations, and visibly adopt new processes, it signals confidence. Change Champions often serve as early adopters or super-users, providing informal guidance and troubleshooting support within their teams.

Their behaviour sets the tone. When they demonstrate commitment through action, others follow. When they disengage, momentum slows.

Effective Change Champions understand that modelling is not symbolic – it is operational.

Supporting leadership structures

Another often overlooked contribution of Change Champions is the support they provide to formal leadership structures within their divisions. Managers and senior leaders may not always have visibility into how change is landing at team level. Champions help bridge that gap.

They can brief leaders on sentiment within their areas, help prepare managers for key engagement moments, and ensure that messaging is reinforced consistently across layers of the organisation. In this way, they strengthen alignment rather than operating independently.

This support becomes particularly important during system rollouts, where misalignment between leadership messaging and operational reality can quickly erode trust.

Sustaining change beyond go-live

Many organisations treat go-live as the finish line. In reality, it marks the beginning of stabilisation. The weeks and months that follow go-live are often characterised by fatigue, operational pressure, and a temptation to revert to familiar methods.

Change Champions play a stabilising role during this phase. They remain visible points of contact, reinforce new standards, and help colleagues navigate early challenges. They support the transition from project mode to business as usual – while ensuring that 'business as usual' reflects the new way of working.

Without this reinforcement, organisations drift. With it, change becomes embedded.

Selecting and supporting the right Champions

Not every capable employee is suited to be a Change Champion. The role requires informal influence, operational credibility, emotional steadiness, and a willingness to engage constructively with uncertainty.

Leaders who approach Champion selection strategically – choosing individuals respected by peers rather than simply available – tend to see stronger results. Equally important is ensuring that Champions are equipped with context, early insight into decisions, and access to project leadership when needed.

Expecting Champions to absorb concerns and drive alignment without adequate support places them in an untenable position. Supporting them is not optional; it is a leadership responsibility.

The strategic value of Change Champions

For leaders and managers, the value of Change Champions is tangible. They reduce misinformation and corridor narratives, accelerate adoption, surface operational risks early, strengthen engagement, and most importantly, they convert strategic initiatives into daily practice.

Change Champions do not replace formal change management structures. They strengthen them. They ensure that change is not confined to project documentation but becomes embedded in behaviour.

In any system rollout or business transformation, technical readiness is only half the equation. Organisational readiness – anchored by credible, well-supported Change Champions – is what determines whether change endures.

If your organisation is preparing for significant change, consider who in your business will help make it real.

At Can!do, we support businesses every step of the way to see to it that transformation delivers long-term performance, reaching far beyond go-live. You can learn more here.

