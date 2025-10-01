South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

IMC ConferencePendoringBizTrendsBizTrendsTVLoeries Creative WeekOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeMore Sections..

In the news

IMC ConferenceOffernetG&G AdvocacyHuman8DentsuBizcommunity.comChilliengineDaily MaverickAdvertising Media ForumAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingRogerwilcoBroad MediaM&C Saatchi AbelAfriGISOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Watch | New ChatGPT ads just like movie scenes

    OpenAI, the company behind the world’s most popular AI programme, has launched a new series of adverts inspired by the everyday human prompts submitted on its platform.
    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    1 Oct 2025
    1 Oct 2025
    A snippet from the Road trip film.
    A snippet from the Road trip film.

    Final scenes

    Directed by Miles Jay of Smuggler and produced in collaboration with Isle of Any, the campaign presents short films that resemble the final scenes of feature films. Each narrative centers on relatable scenarios—such as preparing a meal, achieving a fitness milestone, or organising a trip—where ChatGPT plays a pivotal role.

    The prompts and responses are creatively displayed as rolling credits, adding a cinematic touch to these intimate moments.

    First work

    "Last night we launched our first work for OpenAI and the first (ever) brand campaign for ChatGPT. Directed by Miles Jay. As always, a huge thank you to the talented team at Isle of Any and our partners and the whole team at OpenAI for trusting Isle of Any with these first steps," said CCO and founder of Isle of Any Laurie Howell.

    Read more: advertising, marketing, digital, AI, Karabo Ledwaba, ChatGPT, Open AI
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    Marketing & Media
    Expand
    Retail
    Expand
    Finance
    Expand
    ICT
    Expand
    Construction & Engineering
    Expand
    Education
    Expand
    ESG & Sustainability
    Expand

    Latest jobs

    Tips
    Senior DesignerCape TownHippocampus25 Sep
    Account Manager (12 Months FTC)SandtonTBWA South Africa23 Sep
    Senior Account ManagerPretoriaDoubleShift18 Sep
    Hybrid Implementation Planner (4 Month FTC)JohannesburgPublicis Groupe Africa Pty Ltd18 Sep
    Junior DTP Operator / Graphic DesignerPaarlFreislich Design / Eight18 Sep
    Digital and Print Advertising Sales ExecutiveCape TownSA Decor & Design18 Sep
    Freelance Creative TeamSandtonTBWA South Africa16 Sep
    Dynamic Client Liaison and Admin AssistantCape TownSummit OOH Media16 Sep
    Influencer Campaign ManagerCape TownThe Racket Club16 Sep
    Junior to Mid Graphic DesignerDurbanAvatar.DBN16 Sep
    More jobs
    Entrepreneurship
    Expand
    Automotive
    Expand
    HR & Management
    Expand
    Healthcare
    Expand
    Property
    Expand
    Agriculture
    Expand
    Tourism & Travel
    Expand
    Logistics & Transport
    Expand
    Legal
    Expand
    Manufacturing
    Expand
    Energy & Mining
    Expand
    Lifestyle
    Expand
    Let's do Biz