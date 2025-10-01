Watch | New ChatGPT ads just like movie scenes

OpenAI, the company behind the world’s most popular AI programme, has launched a new series of adverts inspired by the everyday human prompts submitted on its platform.

A snippet from the Road trip film.

Final scenes

Directed by Miles Jay of Smuggler and produced in collaboration with Isle of Any, the campaign presents short films that resemble the final scenes of feature films. Each narrative centers on relatable scenarios—such as preparing a meal, achieving a fitness milestone, or organising a trip—where ChatGPT plays a pivotal role.

The prompts and responses are creatively displayed as rolling credits, adding a cinematic touch to these intimate moments.

First work

"Last night we launched our first work for OpenAI and the first (ever) brand campaign for ChatGPT. Directed by Miles Jay. As always, a huge thank you to the talented team at Isle of Any and our partners and the whole team at OpenAI for trusting Isle of Any with these first steps," said CCO and founder of Isle of Any Laurie Howell.