Virgin Atlantic updates Johannesburg–London flight schedule

Virgin Atlantic has revised its Johannesburg–London Heathrow schedule, effective 26 October 2025.

Passengers arriving in Johannesburg will land earlier in the morning, while departures to London will be later in the evening, allowing for improved timing on both ends of the journey.

New flight timings

From London Heathrow to Johannesburg, the departure time changes from 10.30pm to 6.50pm, with arrivals now scheduled for 7.50am instead of 11.30am.

For flights from Johannesburg to London Heathrow, departures will move from 7.30pm to 9.45pm, with arrivals in London now at 6.50am rather than 4.50am.

Marc Harding, country manager South Africa, Virgin Atlantic, said: "Johannesburg has always been a special destination for Virgin Atlantic, and we’re proud to play a role in connecting South Africa and the UK.

"These latest changes are about making the journey even better for our customers - whether that’s maximising their time on the ground, seamless onward connections, or simply experiencing the unique service we’re known for. We remain deeply committed to this market and excited to keep building on the strong ties between South Africa, the UK and beyond."

The Johannesburg–London route has been a key link for business and leisure travel for nearly 30 years. It offers onward connections via London Heathrow to destinations across North America, the Caribbean, and Europe.