Retail Exhibitions & Events
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Insight SurveyProvantageProduct of the Year South AfricaRogerwilcoJockey South AfricaLGHeineken BeveragesStilesSmart MediaMindful MastermindsQuickEasy SoftwareMACmobileEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Exhibitions & Events News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    V&A Waterfront’s annual Neighbourhood Awards shortlist, public voting underway

    5 Sep 2024
    5 Sep 2024
    The V&A Waterfront’s annual Neighbourhood Awards have revealed the shortlists and now public voting is underway for the People’s Choice Awards.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Nico Smit on Unsplash

    The People’s Choice Awards are part of the V&A’s annual Neighbourhood Awards. There are two People’s Choice accolades, one given to the top store and the other to the top restaurant in the precinct, and these are determined entirely by public vote – giving visitors the power to support the establishments that make their Waterfront experience a special one.

    The People’s Choice Awards honour the tenants who are the most beloved by visitors and customers, solidifying their reputations as the favourite brands among patrons and setting benchmarks for excellence.

    The final shortlist of Top 5 stores and Top 5 eateries was also chosen by public nomination.

    The Top 5 shortlisted stores:

    • Mr Price
    • Woolworths
    • HintHunt
    • H&M
    • Shimansky

    The Top 5 shortlisted restaurants:

    • Quay Four
    • Tashas
    • Willoughby & Co.
    • Ocean Basket
    • Spur

    “Congratulations to all 10 tenants who have made it into the Top 5 in their respective sectors. We acknowledge their hard work and dedication, and we thank all the people who nominated them. Now, we’re excited to see who gets the final vote,” says executive for retail, Alex Kabalin.

    The two winners of the People’s Choice Awards will be announced at a gala event on 25 September 2024 where all the Neighbourhood Awards winners will be named.

    Stand a chance to win a R3,500 V&A voucher by voting here

    Read more: V&A Waterfront, Alex Kabalin, Victoria & Alfred Waterfront
    Share this article
    NextOptions


    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz