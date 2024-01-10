V&A Waterfront’s annual Neighbourhood Awards shortlist, public voting underway

The V&A Waterfront’s annual Neighbourhood Awards have revealed the shortlists and now public voting is underway for the People’s Choice Awards.

The People’s Choice Awards are part of the V&A’s annual Neighbourhood Awards. There are two People’s Choice accolades, one given to the top store and the other to the top restaurant in the precinct, and these are determined entirely by public vote – giving visitors the power to support the establishments that make their Waterfront experience a special one.

The People’s Choice Awards honour the tenants who are the most beloved by visitors and customers, solidifying their reputations as the favourite brands among patrons and setting benchmarks for excellence.

The final shortlist of Top 5 stores and Top 5 eateries was also chosen by public nomination.

The Top 5 shortlisted stores:

Mr Price



Woolworths



HintHunt



H&M



Shimansky

The Top 5 shortlisted restaurants:

Quay Four



Tashas



Willoughby & Co.



Ocean Basket



Spur

“Congratulations to all 10 tenants who have made it into the Top 5 in their respective sectors. We acknowledge their hard work and dedication, and we thank all the people who nominated them. Now, we’re excited to see who gets the final vote,” says executive for retail, Alex Kabalin.

The two winners of the People’s Choice Awards will be announced at a gala event on 25 September 2024 where all the Neighbourhood Awards winners will be named.

Stand a chance to win a R3,500 V&A voucher by voting here