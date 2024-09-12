Subscribe & Follow
Advertise your job vacancies
Trending
Show more
Jobs
- Campaign Manager - Financial Services Cape Town
- Creditors Clerk George
- Junior Portfolio Administrator Cape Town
- Recent Grad : Junior Portfolio Administrator Cape Town
- Portfolio Manager - Credit Risk Johannesburg
- Financial Manager Johannesburg
- Accounts Payable Cape Town
- Marketing Coordinator Randburg
- Financial Manager East Rand
- Financial Manager Johannesburg South
Two-pot system triggers R4.1bn in emergency claims, Sars reveals
Just over a week after the two-pot retirement system was implemented, the South African Revenue Service (Sars) reported that claims have reached R4.1bn.
Source: Pixabay
The system allows workers to access a portion of their retirement savings for emergencies before reaching retirement.
Sars also stated that it has received more than 159,800 applications for withdrawal benefits, averaging over 17,900 tax directive applications per day.
This week, retirement fund administrator Alexander Forbes reported processing 78,000 withdrawals totalling over R1.5bn from its members within just one week.
Of this amount, at least R270m was directed to Sars.