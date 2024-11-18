The unheard advantage: Thriving as a hearing-impaired security analyst

There's a saying that ‘We each get dealt a hand in life’. How I interpret this saying is that while some of us may get dealt 'trickier cards', it's how you play those cards that makes all the difference. As South Africa acknowledges National Disability Rights Awareness Month this November, my hearing loss definitely comes with its challenges; however, I have never felt like it has disabled me. Instead it encourages me to think outside of the box in a lot of situations, to get the best results for my situation. I do have the help of hearing aids; however, this still doesn’t allow me to hear 100%.

Courtney Mann, intermediate security analyst for BET Software

In the workplace, I encounter unique obstacles. Meetings and conference calls can be daunting, as I struggle to keep up with fast-paced discussions or decipher muffled voices over phone lines. Colleagues often forget to face me when speaking or fail to project their voices. These oversights can lead to feelings of isolation and frustration because you cannot take part in the way you would like. Nevertheless, I've learned to adapt. When available, I opt for captioned videos, I benefit well from written notes and one-on-one conversations to ensure seamless communication.

To my fellow deaf and hard of hearing individuals, I offer this advice: never let your hearing loss define your limitations. Be proactive in seeking support where possible, ask your colleagues to assist with visual aids or captions. Be open about your situation with your colleagues, don’t feel shy to ask them to rephrase or repeat what they are saying, and if that still doesn’t help, ask them to type it out on a mail for you. Most importantly, recognise your unique strengths – attention to detail, creative problem-solving, and resilience – which will propel you forward in your career.

To colleagues who work with deaf or hard of hearing team members, I urge you to foster an inclusive environment. Provide adjustments without hesitation and encourage open communication about needs and concerns. In more extreme cases, educate yourself on basic sign language. When interacting with your deaf colleague, maintain eye contact, speak clearly, and offer written summaries of important discussions. Embrace the diverse perspectives and skills they bring and recognise the value of their contributions.

In conclusion, my hearing loss has become an integral part of my professional journey, teaching me resourcefulness, adaptability, and determination. By embracing my unique challenges, I've discovered innovative solutions and strengthened my relationships with colleagues. To those who feel limited by their circumstances, I say: play your hand with confidence, creativity, and resilience. You'll find that your perceived weaknesses become your greatest strengths, enabling you to achieve success and inspire others.



