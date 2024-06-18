NHI Bill impact: Dispelling misconceptions around medical schemes

Despite the promise of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all, the recent signing of the NHI Bill has brought with it several misconceptions around medical schemes that undermine the very foundation of our healthcare system, writes Katlego Mothudi, managing director at the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF).

In a historic move aimed at transforming the South African healthcare landscape, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill into law. This landmark decision promises to move South Africa towards Universal Health Coverage (UHC) for all citizens, regardless of socio-economic status.

While the goal of UHC is commendable, the rhetoric leading up to the NHI Act’s announcement has created misconceptions about the role of medical schemes, with many believing that they should cancel their memberships immediately to enjoy free health services for the foreseeable future.

Mothudi clarifies that the implementation of NHI will take several years, dispelling this misconception.

The NHI Act introduces a single-payer system, central to the idea is that healthcare is a ‘public good’, suggesting all healthcare funding should exclude medical schemes, and should be government-funded.

Healthcare misconceptions clarified

Mothudi counters that healthcare is more accurately described as a social good. A public good, like military services, is one that the government must provide and from which no one can be excluded, regardless of payment. While healthcare is essential, it is not feasible to provide it as a public good.

The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), concerned about the numerous misconceptions propagated by government representatives since 2009, commissioned Alex van den Heever, chair of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits Health Consortium, to investigate these claims.

Despite their hyperbolic nature and lack of systematic research, these statements have significant weight due to their endorsement by influential individuals. Heever's report identified frequently repeated assertions that he concluded were unsubstantiated and untrue.

Key findings from the report: