The perfect gift for the perfect dad - Celebrate Father's Day with Lindt Excellence

Unmatched quality and flavour profiles

Lindt Excellence is renowned for its dark and aromatic profile, with each bar artfully crafted, combining the highest quality cocoa with the finest ingredients, bringing out the very best in dark chocolate. This fine dark chocolate range is about savouring richer, more flavourful moments, making it the perfect gift for Father's Day.

New Excellence pouch bag

Whether it’s the robust Excellence 70%, the delicate balance of Excellence sea salt, or the nutty richness of Excellence roasted hazelnut, there’s an Excellence variant to delight every palate. This Father’s Day, make your gift even more special with the new Excellence pouch bag, a delightful addition to the Excellence family. Each pouch contains individually wrapped pieces of Excellence chocolate, making it perfect for gifting, sharing and pairing with coffee or wine.

Personalised gifting options

Visit Lindt Boutiques to explore exclusive gifting options, including personalised packaging that will add a heartfelt touch to your Father’s Day gift. Lindt Boutiques offer a luxurious shopping experience where you can create a bespoke gift tailored to your father's taste.

Choose from elegant packaging designs and add a personal touch with customised messages to show your dad how much he means to you.



Premium and sophisticated, each multipack is able to house 9 Excellence slabs.

Celebrate the rich flavours and exceptional quality of Lindt Excellence this Father’s Day. Because every great dad deserves nothing but the best.

Follow Lindt on Facebook and Instagram for more moments of chocolate celebration and decadent gifting inspiration.

About Lindt:

Lindt is a globally renowned Swiss Chocolatier, celebrated for its commitment to crafting the finest chocolate creations. With a rich history spanning decades, Lindt has consistently delighted chocolate lovers with its exquisite flavours and craftsmanship, thanks to the unique blend of passion, creativity, and know-how of the Lindt Swiss Master Chocolatiers, crafted into every single piece since 1845.