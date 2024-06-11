Savanna launches the hilariously fresh Anger Manenja campaign with a digital twist

Industries

FMCG Company news South Africa

    Issued by Heineken Beverages
    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    In a world where frustration levels can reach boiling point faster than you can say: ‘Savanna Premium Cider’, South Ahhs favourite cider is here to cool things down with the crisp, witty, and expressive Anger Manenja.
    The Anger Manenja, Savanna latest campaign, is here to help you defuse your annoyance with a cheeky grin and a clever joke. The Anger Manenja will turn your frown upside down with wit and humour. This fresh approach drives the light-hearted, crisp, and dry perspective you've come to love from Savanna.

    But in 2024, it would not be a Savanna campaign without a sprinkle of innovation – this time, some Artificial Intelligence ‘AI’ magic. The Anger Manenja has an innovative AI tool designed to help you transform your words into articulate ‘less emotionally charged’ language. Whether it's a frustrating day at work, or an annoying encounter on-the-go, this digital assistant will let you vent to your heart’s content and have you laughing in no time. It’s like having a witty friend in your pocket, ready to turn your grumpy moments into gleeful ones with just a few taps.

    Robert Weeder, brand manager of Savanna Premium Cider, says: "We wanted to introduce the Anger Manenja narrative to address the annoying situations South Africans experience daily, and to help people chill out in a characteristically Savanna way – with wit, humour, and a touch of local expression. Our new AI component takes this to the next level, providing a digital sidekick to help you navigate life's little frustrations with a smile.”

    The Anger Manenja campaign is now live, and you can experience the digital AI feature by visiting Savanna.co.za/angermanenja or following Savanna on social media.

    Try Savanna Angry Lemon available in 330ml and 500ml bottles online or in store. It's the perfect companion to your newly chilled vibe – crisp and dry with fresh lemon.

    Stay calm, stay witty, and stay dry.

    #SiyavannaSA #AngerManenja

    Savanna – It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna promotes responsible drinking. Not for persons under 18.

    For more information, follow Savanna’s social media channels or go to www.savanna.co.za.
    Instagram: @savannacider
    Facebook: @SavannaCider
    Twitter: @SavannaCider
    YouTube: SavannaCider

    About Savanna – “It’s dry, but you can drink it.”

    Savanna is a premium, crisp apple cider with a distinctive dry taste. It is the largest cider brand in the world by volume according to IWSR 2023 and is available in over 60 countries. Since its launch in 1996, Savanna Premium Cider has won consumers' hearts and funny bones with its intelligent, dry, and witty sense of humour.

    Heineken Beverages
    HEINEKEN Beverages was formed in 2023 following the merger of HEINEKEN South Africa, Distell and Namibia Breweries Limited.

