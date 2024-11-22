The 2024 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards winners revealed

The 2024 winners of the Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards were announced at an event held at the Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel in Cape Town on 20 November 2024.

Viviers was named the overall winner of the 2024 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards. image supplied

This year there were 10 exceptional category champions who took their place in the spotlight, with one outstanding candidate hailed as the overall winner of the 11th category: the Changemaker Award.

Judged by the Twyg panel of local and international adjudicators, the awards honour the trailblazers who are making their mark on South Africa’s sustainable fashion industry by promoting a future that is sustainable, circular, regenerative, caring and ethical.

Jackie May, founder of Twyg, says, ‘This year’s Sustainable Fashion Award winners are not merely creators – they are reshaping the fashion landscape with integrity, innovation, and a profound dedication to both people and the planet. Their work demonstrates that style and sustainability are not just compatible, but vital to the ongoing evolution of the industry.’

And the winners are...

The Student Award: Apricity

Recognised for redefining South African streetwear, Rachel Mia’s Apricity showcases sustainably crafted, avant-garde fashion. This genderless collection blends global influences with a strong local presence.

As part of its prize, Apricity has received a Husqvarna Viking sewing machine to support and expand its innovative efforts.

Emerging Designer Award presented by H&M South Africa: Mother of Gao

Awarded for its production processes and singular design integrity, the Mother of Gao collection is distinguished by its naturally-dyed textiles, striking clothing and accessories, and chemical-free printing.

A R100,000 prize from H&M will further empower the brand to enhance its sustainable practices and scale its creative vision.

Accessory Award: Athena A

Renowned for its commitment to eco-responsibility and premium craftsmanship, Athena A is a South African luxury jewellery brand that combines mythology-inspired designs with environmentally conscious practices. Its intricate pieces are crafted from recycled and recyclable brass and aluminium, and ethically sourced Ankole cow horn.

Footwear Award: Sage & Sunday

A Cape Town-based hemp clothing and footwear company committed to quality, transparency and sustainability, the brand sells a range of world-class footwear made with renewable materials, fair labour practices and minimal toxic chemicals.

Trans-seasonal Design Award presented by Country Road: GuguByGugu

GuguByGugu is known for its timeless, wear-resistant designs made via a slow production process. With its ethical systems and inspiring community initiatives, GuguByGugu embodies versatility, quality and purpose.

Farm-to-Fashion Award: Yarnh

Yarnh shines for its commendable practices: 100% natural fabric, no fossil fuel-based synthetics and as few toxins and chemicals as possible. Its commitment to sustainability extends far beyond manufacturing, addressing financial and socio-economic advancements in the fashion sector.

Retail Award: 44 Stanley

In downtown Johannesburg, 44 Stanley is a mixed-use development of restaurants, curated stores and offices. It has a world-class offering and commendable transparency in championing local, ethically-made design.

Tastemaker Award: Thobeka Mbane

Thobeka Mbane is a highly regarded South African fashion stylist and cultural strategist known for her vibrant, unconventional approach. She has worked with influential figures such as Zozibini Tunzi, Sho Madjozi, and Nomzamo Mbatha, blending traditional African elements with modern fashion trends to create unique and impactful looks.

Innovative Design and Materials Award presented by Polo South Africa: Stephanie Bentum

Stephanie Bentum is a creative textile designer who focuses on luxurious, resource-efficient products. She creates high-end home decor and fashion items, incorporating felt made from angora goat fleece and Merino wool, celebrated for their artisanal craftsmanship and quality.

Nicholas Coutts Artisanal Fashion Award: Viviers

This brand celebrates the artistry of garment workers and local communities through its made-to-order artisanal pieces. Known for inventive, conceptual items crafted in limited editions, these wearable art pieces challenge conventional notions of beauty while showcasing the highest level of craftsmanship.

In honour of the late Nicholas Coutts, the Coutts family has generously contributed a R10,000 prize to support the brand in advancing its mission and amplifying its impact.

Changemaker Award presented by Markham: Viviers

In addition to winning the Nicholas Coutts Artisanal Fashion Award, Viviers was also named this year’s overall winner. Each year, the overall winner is chosen from among the category winners and is selected by the judges based on the highest overall score.

This coveted accolade earns the winner R100,000 in cash as the prize, courtesy of Markham.

‘We’d like to congratulate all our winners on their remarkable efforts to date. They offer a hopeful perspective on the exciting changes that can happen within South Africa’s fashion industry in 2025,’ says May.

The 2024 Twyg Sustainable Fashion Awards was made possible with the support of Markham, Country Road, H&M South Africa, Polo South Africa, Mungo, Husqvarna Viking, Spier and Royal Flush Gin.