Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

eQvestRed Ribbon CommunicationsBullion PR & CommunicationPaycorp GroupMesh TradePrimedia BroadcastingAICPA & CIMASAICAAfriGISEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Banking News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Thandisizwe Ndlovu joins Africanbank as investor relations head

    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    Thandisizwe Ndlovu has been appointed group head of investor relations at Africanbank.
    Source: Supplied. Thandisizwe Ndlovu, group head of investor relations at Africanbank.
    Source: Supplied. Thandisizwe Ndlovu, group head of investor relations at Africanbank.

    Ndlovu joins Africanbank as it begins preparations for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is part of a movement makers team with the optimal mix of talent and experience to help meet strategic objectives.

    Ndlovu is a seasoned investor relations officer and chartered accountant, with 15 years’ experience in telecommunications, banking, insurance and technology.

    He joins Africanbank from ADvTECH Ltd, where he was an investor relations executive, making great strides in increasing foreign ownership through the implementation of an investor targeting methodology, expanding the research universe and building an inaugural UK roadshow.

    He also has a wide range of interests, which include stand-up comedy, half-marathons, bartending and travel.

    Ndlovu holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in accounting, finance, taxation and auditing, from University of KZN, as well as being a graduate of the Amplify Executive Development Programme from London Business School.

    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Source: Africanbank CEO, Kennedy Bungane.
    #AfricaMonth: Kennedy Bungane champions Africanbank's expansion
     31 May 2024
    Source: Supplied. African Bank chief executive officer, Kennedy Bungane.
    Africanbank posts a R203m profit with a 38% increase in active customer numbers
    30 May 2024
    Image supplied. Actress and TV personality Nomzamo Mbatha, and Africanbank have formed a unique partnership that sees the creation and launch of a Mbatha Empower Her account
    Nomzamo Mbatha and Africanbank form unique partnership
    20 May 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz