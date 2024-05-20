Thandisizwe Ndlovu joins Africanbank as investor relations head

Thandisizwe Ndlovu has been appointed group head of investor relations at Africanbank.

Source: Supplied. Thandisizwe Ndlovu, group head of investor relations at Africanbank.

Ndlovu joins Africanbank as it begins preparations for an Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is part of a movement makers team with the optimal mix of talent and experience to help meet strategic objectives.

Ndlovu is a seasoned investor relations officer and chartered accountant, with 15 years’ experience in telecommunications, banking, insurance and technology.

He joins Africanbank from ADvTECH Ltd, where he was an investor relations executive, making great strides in increasing foreign ownership through the implementation of an investor targeting methodology, expanding the research universe and building an inaugural UK roadshow.

He also has a wide range of interests, which include stand-up comedy, half-marathons, bartending and travel.

Ndlovu holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) in accounting, finance, taxation and auditing, from University of KZN, as well as being a graduate of the Amplify Executive Development Programme from London Business School.