    Subaru SA welcomes entrepreneur TT Mbha as new brand ambassador

    11 Jun 2024
    11 Jun 2024
    Subaru Southern Africa has announced TT Mbha, a respected social entrepreneur and successful businessman, as one of its new brand ambassadors.
    Nteo Nkoli (marketing manager – Subaru Southern Africa), TT Mbha, Toshimitsu Tanaka (deputy managing director – Subaru SA) | image supplied
    Nteo Nkoli (marketing manager – Subaru Southern Africa), TT Mbha, Toshimitsu Tanaka (deputy managing director – Subaru SA) | image supplied

    TT Mbha, a man of many talents and an unwavering commitment to social causes, is set to drive Subaru's values forward with his unique flair and passion.

    TT Mbha's journey began with fashion design, marketing, petroleum, television production, and was later followed by a leap into the real estate sector.

    His fervour for real estate culminated in the founding of Black Real Estate 10 years ago. Further bolstering his credentials, TT earned a diploma in clothing management, a degree in marketing and a postgraduate diploma in project management.

    His entrepreneurial spirit did not stop there; as he later launched Mzansi Cribs, showcasing prime residential properties, Mzansi Cribs Makeover television show, which renovates homes for ordinary South Africans, TTMBHA Financial Services.

    As part of this partnership, TT will be driving the Subaru Forester 2.5i-Sport. This SUV, with its Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and EyeSight Driver Technology, is ready to support TT and his family's dynamic lifestyle.

    To celebrate this new collaboration, TT Mbha hosted the 3rd Annual Amatyma All Black Father’s Day event at Subaru Edenvale on Saturday 08 June. Guests enjoyed insightful presentations by Amatyma, Subaru, Santam, Dunlop and #NoExcuse representatives. Attendees also had the opportunity to experience Subaru's impressive SUV range first-hand.

    In the spirit of giving back and community building, the invited guests are all encouraged to bring any suit/s they no longer need, as a donation to underprivileged grade 12 boys, towards their matric dance.

