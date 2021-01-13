Sta-Sof-Fro named headline sponsor of Soweto Fashion Week 2024

Haircare brand Sta-Sof-Fro has been named the official sponsorship of Soweto Fashion Week 2024.

Sta-Sof-Fro took the opportunity to collaborate with Soweto Fashion Week as fashion trends have consistently contributed to and creatively influenced popular hairstyles.

“Hair is a potent marker of social class, age, marital status, racial identity, political beliefs, attitudes toward gender and of course- creative expression,” says Pearle Peane, brand manager at Sta-Sof-Fro.

Peane says designers and celebrities often set new standards that are eagerly adopted by the masses, reinforcing cultural identities along the way.

“Remarkably, some hairstyles have endured through centuries, maintaining their relevance and symbolism. Black hair, in particular, stands out for its malleable nature-allowing for the creation of intricate symbolic meanings by artists and individuals alike,” says Peane.

Kicking off on Thursday, 9 May 2024, The Sta-Sof-Fro Soweto Fashion Week is filled with events, collaborations, and presentations. The theme for this year is “Unchartered Creativity”, and will showcase the latest trends and collections for the coming Autumn / Winter Collections 2024 from some of the industry's most renowned designers.

Stephen Manzini, the founder of Soweto Fashion Week, believes that this year's runway collections are all about exploring new ideas, concepts, or solutions that have not been established in the fashion industry.

“Uncharted creativity often involves taking risks, pushing boundaries, and embracing experimentation to discover unexplored possibilities and create original and impactful outcomes,” says Manzini.