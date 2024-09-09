Retail ESG
    Spar launches ‘A Christmas Like No Other’ initiative for those in need

    4 Nov 2024
    As the festive season approaches, The Spar Group is calling on South Africans to help make this Christmas truly memorable for women and children in need. While many will gather with loved ones to enjoy festive feasts and summer fun, thousands of South Africans face the holiday season alone and without the comfort of a warm meal.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    This Christmas, The Spar Group is on a mission to change that – and needs your help. From now until 11 November, Spar is inviting the public to nominate a local NGO, charity, or safe home through the My Spar Facebook page.

    The chosen organisation could receive a special Christmas delivery from Spar, bringing the joy of the festive season to those who need it most.

    “Christmas is a time for giving and connecting with our communities, and Spar is committed to making this season one of hope and joy for those who need it most,” said Mpudi Maubane, National PR, Communications & Sponsorships Manager at The Spar Group.

    “Through our pillars of nutrition and women empowerment, we aim to bring meaningful support to women and children, ensuring they experience A Christmas Like No Other. By providing nourishing food and essentials, we can make a real difference in the lives of those facing hardship and celebrate the spirit of Christmas together.”

