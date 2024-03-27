South African central bank holds key rate, citing inflation risks

It was the fifth meeting in a row that the bank has maintained its repo rate at the same level. All economists polled had forecast that the rate would be left unchanged.
The decision to maintain the repo rate at its current level was unanimous.
Inflation rose to 5.6% year on year in February from 5.3% in January, moving closer to the top of the central bank's 3% to 6% target range.
