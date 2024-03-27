Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

SAICAIpsosNorth-West University (NWU)Matte BLKCoronationIgnition GroupAfriGISBrandMappEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

Economy News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

Ebrahim Harvey walks us through the systematic collapse of South Africa.

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    South African central bank holds key rate, citing inflation risks

    By Kopano Gumbi
    27 Mar 2024
    27 Mar 2024
    South Africa's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 8.25% on Wednesday, 27 March 2024, saying that on balance risks to the inflation outlook were skewed to the upside.
    Source: Reuters.
    Source: Reuters.

    It was the fifth meeting in a row that the bank has maintained its repo rate at the same level. All economists polled had forecast that the rate would be left unchanged.

    The decision to maintain the repo rate at its current level was unanimous.

    Inflation rose to 5.6% year on year in February from 5.3% in January, moving closer to the top of the central bank's 3% to 6% target range.

    Read more: inflation, SARB, inflation rate, Kopano Gumbi
    NextOptions

    Source: Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest multimedia news provider, reaching billions of people worldwide every day.

    Go to: https://www.reuters.com/

    Related

    Source: Reuters. Central bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago.
    South African president extends central bank governor's term, appoints new deputy governor
     15 Mar 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Steinhoff: Reserve Bank manager signed off on billions in alleged unlawful cross-border transactions (Part One)
     12 Mar 2024
    Children walk past a vegetable stall in Soweto 23 July 2015. Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko/file photo
    SA current account deficit widens sharply in Q4
     7 Mar 2024
    SA's business confidence slips in Q1, survey shows
    SA's business confidence slips in Q1, survey shows
     7 Mar 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    South Africa narrowly avoids technical recession in Q4
     5 Mar 2024
    Source: Supplied. Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group.
    #BudgetSpeech2024: Property market cheers tax stability, amidst red flags
    23 Feb 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    SA's budget to consolidate more slowly, rate cuts delayed: Reuters poll
    15 Feb 2024
    Source: Reuters.
    Reserve Bank's deputy governor departure sparks questions
     25 Jan 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz