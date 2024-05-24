Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AICPA & CIMALitha CommunicationsJuta and CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Fintech News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Elections 2024

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

The Weekly Update EP:06 Chris Hattingh Breaks Down NHI, The New Bills & Laws Being Passed

sona.co.za

Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Scandal-ridden Binance in SA court to keep dealings with local minority partner under wraps

    By Georgina Crouth
    24 May 2024
    24 May 2024
    Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange in terms of daily trading volumes, has been hauled to court in South Africa, to thwart its attempt to force a business partner into arbitration which would keep its business conduct out of public attention.
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic.
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic.

    Dimplx alleges that Binance has misled authorities and customers about its operations; contravened the UK’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws and regulations; amended and backdated changes to its terms and conditions to obfuscate the true UK domicilium of the group entity transacting with users of Binance.com; and channelled customers’ money into offshore bank accounts controlled by its founder, Changpeng Zhao.

    Binance’s website records indicate that more than £46bn worth of transactions of crypto transactions were performed between June 2020 and December 2023.

    Read the full article by Georgina Crouth at Daily Maverick.

    Read more: money laundering, cryptocurrency, Georgina Crouth, Binance
    NextOptions

    Source: Daily Maverick

    Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

    Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

    Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/

    Related

    Source: Reuters.
    Dollar edges down, ether's 2-month high fuels crypto rally
    3 days
    Source: Reuters.
    Nigeria court rules Binance executive can face trial on behalf of crypto exchange
     17 May 2024
    Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic.
    Cryptocurrency exchange, Binance secures Dubai license
    18 Apr 2024
    Tigran Gambaryan, an executive of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, sits as he waits to face prosecution for tax evasion and money laundering at the federal high court in Abuja, Nigeria, 4 April 2024. Reuters/ Abraham Achirga
    Detained Binance executive in court on Nigerian tax, money laundering charges
     4 Apr 2024
    Surging cryptocurrency prices have brought more scrutiny to the local crypto market. Source: DS Stories/Pexels
    FCSA crypto licensing cause for cautious optimism and concerns
     20 Mar 2024
    Crypto takes one step closer to regulation in South Africa. Source: Coinahko/Unsplash
    South Africa takes lead in crypto regulation, approving 59 licenses
     14 Mar 2024
    Source:
    We don’t rake in profits off news, Google tells Competition Commission
     14 Mar 2024
    Yande Nomvete, operations manager for Africa at Binance
    Yande Nomvete is championing financial inclusion in Africa through crypto
    8 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz