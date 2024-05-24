Scandal-ridden Binance in SA court to keep dealings with local minority partner under wraps

Dimplx alleges that Binance has misled authorities and customers about its operations; contravened the UK’s anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing laws and regulations; amended and backdated changes to its terms and conditions to obfuscate the true UK domicilium of the group entity transacting with users of Binance.com; and channelled customers’ money into offshore bank accounts controlled by its founder, Changpeng Zhao.
Binance’s website records indicate that more than £46bn worth of transactions of crypto transactions were performed between June 2020 and December 2023.
Read the full article by Georgina Crouth at Daily Maverick.
