Sasekile Cosmetics unveils new distribution model for niche brands

Sasekile Cosmetics has entered a new chapter in South African retail landscape, promising to reshape access, visibility and opportunities for emerging beauty brands that typically struggle to gain traction with well-established distributors in the market.

Image supplied

As a proudly local manufacturer of The Body Hard body butter and other skincare essentials, Sasekile Cosmetics recently launched a retailer distribution model that allows smaller, emerging brands to rent shelf space directly from major outlets.

This is according to Mantombi Makhubela, founder and owner of Sasekile Cosmetics, who points out that for years, small-batch cosmetic producers, especially those catering to African skin and lifestyle, have struggled to break into mainstream retail.

“Despite the growing demand for inclusive, locally made products, access to shelf space in major retail chains and spa networks has remained elusive. This new model offers a refreshing alternative, namely a platform where niche brands can showcase their products in high-footfall retail environments, while retaining control over placement, branding and customer engagement,” says Makhubela.

“This is more than a business opportunity; it is a breakthrough. For entrepreneurs like me, who have built our brands from the ground up, this model offers visibility without compromise. It is a chance to be seen, to be chosen and to be part of the everyday beauty rituals of South Africans.”

The model, already active in some locations, such as in malls in Randburg and Pretoria, allows brands to rent space based on prominence and positioning. While this does require upfront investment, it also empowers entrepreneurs to curate their presence and connect directly with their audience.

“It’s not perfect, but it is progress, as we are no longer waiting to be picked, but instead have the ability to place ourselves where we belong. This is a key strategy to reach new audiences through the prominent placement of our products alongside well-established mainstream brands,” says Makhubela.

As summer approaches, Sasekile Cosmetics’s flagship product, the ‘Body Hard’ Body Butter, is perfectly timed for the season.

“Summer skin needs hydration that breathes. Our formula is light, non-greasy and rich enough to protect. It absorbs effortlessly, leaving a luminous glow that celebrates your skin in its most natural state,” adds Makhubela.

Beyond product, Sasekile Cosmetics also represents transformation, as Makhubela is a vocal advocate for entrepreneurship at tertiary level, noting that early exposure could have accelerated her journey.

“Entrepreneurship teaches you to turn creativity into solutions. Had I learned that earlier, I would have started Sasekile Cosmetics years ago,” she says, adding that inclusivity is also central to the brand’s ethos.

“We reflect the many versions of beauty that exist within us. From students to mothers, creatives to craftsmen, our products are for every story, every skin. Ultimately, Sasekile Cosmetics is about restoring relationships with self, with heritage and with community. Beauty isn’t just what you apply. “It’s how you feel. And when people think of Sasekile Cosmetics, I want them to feel seen, nurtured and affirmed.”

Makhubela notes that she looks forward to joining this new retail platform and to seeing more African-made, women-led brands take their rightful place on the shelves; not as alternatives, but as essentials.