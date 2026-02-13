WorldRadioDay | Radio asserts its place at the centre of brand strategy

Radio remains one of the most powerful and trusted media channels in the world, and each year, World Radio Day highlights why. 2026 sees radio no longer content to play a supporting role but expanding its capabilities and asserting its place at the centre of brand strategy.

Eric D’Oliveira, chief revenue officer, Mediamark, says radio's muscle matters more than ever (Image supplied)

For decades, radio has delivered reach, frequency and trust with consistency. These qualities have helped build awareness, recall and credibility, making radio a reliable part of media strategies over time.

What has held the medium back is not what it can do, but how narrowly it has been viewed, often reduced to 30-second spots and measured in ways that no longer tell the full story.

In today’s fragmented media environment, that approach no longer reflects reality.

Audiences now consume content across different platforms, formats and moments throughout the day. Radio has quietly adapted to this shift, giving brands access to live broadcast, streaming, on-demand audio and podcasts within one trusted environment.

As ESG and CSR take on greater importance at a corporate level, podcasts are becoming a powerful storytelling tool for brands. They allow for depth, authenticity and genuine human connection in a way few other channels can achieve.

Beyond the 30-second spot

Radio’s strength lies in how well its different elements work together. When used beyond basic placements, it delivers both scale and attention. It reaches people at meaningful moments while still holding their focus.

This puts radio in a strong position to support multiple brand goals at the same time, from awareness and consideration to trust and action.

At the centre of this is radio’s conversational nature. Voice creates intimacy. Conversation builds credibility. When information is delivered with persuasion, it becomes influential. Together, these qualities allow brands to achieve more across their communication efforts.

Measurement that builds confidence

For a long time, radio’s impact has not always been fully reflected in how it is measured. That is starting to change. Improved data tools, together with the return of BRC audience reporting in 2026, will give marketers clearer insight into reach, performance and outcomes.

This is not about chasing digital vanity metrics. It is about reinforcing radio’s value through meaningful and accountable measurement that builds long-term confidence.

Trust remains radio’s advantage

At a time when brand safety, misinformation and algorithm-driven environments continue to raise concerns, radio stands apart. It is human, regulated, community-based and widely trusted.

As marketers reassess what truly matters, quality engagement over empty numbers, radio’s relevance continues to grow.

This World Radio Day, the question is no longer whether radio has strength. It always has.

The real question is whether brands are ready to make full use of it.