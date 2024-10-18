Publicis Groupe raises revenue forecast for the second time in 2024 with 5.8% organic growth in Q3

On Thursday, 17 October, Publicis Groupe raised its revenue forecast for the second time this year after posting better-than-expected organic growth in the third quarter, driven by strong client demand for personalised ads.

Source: © PRVWeek PR Week Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe says the Group has had a very busy and very strong Q3

Publicis Groupe’s strong Q3 2024 showed over 5.8% organic growth.

This says the Group on its website is despite challenging macro conditions. It adds that it is continuing to gain market share and its third-quarter results are accelerating versus 4-year Q3 CAGR of +5.1%.

It also confirmed an industry-high 2024 financial KPIs with an operating margin rate of 18.0% and free cash flow between €1.8bn-1.9bn.

Commenting on the results, Arthur Sadoun, chairman and CEO of Publicis Groupe says the Group has had a very busy and very strong Q3.

“Once again, we were able to gain market share by capturing a disproportionate amount of client demand for personalisation at scale, with our combined media and Epsilon activities growing at almost +10%.

He adds, “All of our regions delivered strongly, with the US at +4%, Europe at +4.9% and APAC at +6.4%, with China accelerating to +12.4%.

Despite an increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment, he expects to sustain this momentum in Q4.

“We are in a position to upgrade our organic growth guidance for the full year. This means that we should outperform the industry by close to 400 basis points on average in 2024.”

Net new business performance

He says the strength of their model is also reflected in their net new business performance.

“Not only have we topped the new business league table since the beginning of 2024, for the fifth year in a row we also led the ranking in Q3 which was a very active quarter when it comes to pitch activity.”

He adds that beyond their immediate results, in Q3 they also took steps to continue to stay ahead of the industry thanks to our model.

“We invested $1bn in acquiring Influential, the world’s largest influencer marketing platform and Mars United Commerce, the #1 independent commerce marketing company.

“We are now clearly leading on three critical expertise for our clients: addressable media, Creators and Commerce.

“We are then able to directly link this expertise with Epsilon’s identities around the world to create a connected media ecosystem that we can build transparently within our clients’ owned environments.

“Our ability to fuel this unique and breakthrough connected ecosystem with intelligent content through our creative and production capabilities, and power it with the technology of Publicis Sapient, makes us confident in our ability to continue to outperform the market in 2024, and in the years to come.”