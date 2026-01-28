Trending
PG Bison partners with the Knysna Municipality to provide urgent relief during a critical water crisis
Supporting the community
Working in coordination with BOCMA and the Knysna Municipality, PG Bison has created a short-term groundwater abstraction strategy to enable it to supply the Knysna area with groundwater.
"PG Bison appreciates the urgency of the situation," says Gerhard Victor, CEO of PG Bison. "This is why we are working closely with the Knysna Municipality and BOCMA to ensure residents and businesses have access to water by supplementing the municipality’s currently constrained water supply with groundwater from our private wellfield.”
PG Bison’s groundwater abstraction strategy includes the following:
- Infrastructure readiness: PG Bison has completed essential maintenance on its private wellfield infrastructure to ensure maximum operational efficiency for water delivery.
- Regulatory compliance: All groundwater abstraction will be conducted in strict accordance with Water Use License (WUL) requirements.
- Resource monitoring: The groundwater abstraction includes rigorous monitoring, management protocols and scientific oversight to ensure the long-term health of the local aquifer.
- Ongoing collaboration: PG Bison remains in constant liaison with municipal officials and water authorities to monitor drought levels and adjust strategies as needed.
A call for conservation
With water supply levels severely strained, we see an opportunity to assist efforts to prevent a total system failure. Knysna is our community too, our employees and their families live here, and many local businesses form part of the supply chain we rely on,” notes Victor.
Victor added: "We are pleased to be able to support the Knysna area during this difficult period. However, the sustainability of our water resources depends on the collective efforts of all key stakeholders."
