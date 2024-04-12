Pep, Yonder and Flow Communications take top spots at MMA SA Smarties Awards

The MMA SA Smarties Awards' Brand of the Year is Pep with Agency of the Year going to Yonder, and Flow Communications and Clifford Regenbaum (CarSpa owner) clinching the prestigious Best in Show Award, amassing three Gold awards across three distinct categories.

Image supplied. Yonder claimed the coveted title of Agency of the Year at the MMA Sa Smarties Awards last night

The Smarties Awards' winners were announced last night, 11 April at an event in Johannesburg, hosted by the MMA SA and sponsored by MTN, MultiChoice, Standard Bank, and the Takealot Group Advertising.

The MMA SA Smarties Awards emphasise results over creativity, strategy, and execution, with a focus on business outcomes.

The awards were judged by a panel of senior marketers led by Luisa Mazinter, the jury chair, alongside international luminaries Charl Bassil, Suhayl Limbada, and Ben Schoderer.

Commenting on the winners, the jury praised the ingenuity and heart behind the campaigns, emphasising how they showcased how groundbreaking ideas can emanate from any corner of the industry.

Tangible results sets winning brands apart

Pep, chosen from a field of 87 entries and Yonder impressed the jury with their marketing prowess and impactful campaigns that yielded remarkable business results.

“These two recipients demonstrated exceptional prowess in Purpose Driven Marketing, Marketing Impact, and Experience Technology. While their creative executions were stellar, it's their tangible business outcomes that truly set them apart,” says Sarah Utermark, country director of the MMA SA.

She also reflected on the exceptional calibre of entries.

“This year’s submissions showcased the industry’s relentless pursuit of leveraging the latest marketing technologies to drive tangible business results. We applaud the creativity, innovation, and dedication demonstrated by all participants.”

The evolving landscape of marketing innovation

The diversity of categories, spanning from Marketing Impact to Purpose Driven Marketing and Experience Technology, underscored the evolving landscape of marketing innovation.

Celebrating its 11th year, the Smarties Awards have evolved to embrace the latest trends in marketing, shifting its focus from mobile innovation to cutting-edge technologies like AI, CX, and Purpose-driven Marketing.

See all the winners here.