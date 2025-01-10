Property Markets & Investment
    Pearls of Umhlanga: Final phase marks culmination of R4bn landmark development

    10 Jan 2025
    10 Jan 2025
    The iconic Pearls of Umhlanga mixed-use development - set to be home to over 760 apartments and luxury penthouses - is nearing the completion of its seventh and final phase - Pearl Shore.
    Source: Durban Tourism. Umhlanga Beachfront, featuring the Pearls development in the centre.
    Source: Durban Tourism. Umhlanga Beachfront, featuring the Pearls development in the centre.

    Located at the northern end of the property, this tower block will feature 66 apartments that will be managed by The Capital Hotels Apartments & Resorts and included in The Capital Pearls' hotel rental pool.

    Its completion - following a 15-year gap since the finalisation of The Capital Pearls Hotel and the Pearls Mall - will mark the full realisation of the vision and goal of movie mogul Anant Singh, who backed the project's final phase with an estimated R200m.

    "This represents the culmination of one of the largest overall property developments in SA and the country,” he said.

    “We are happy to be extending our relationship with The Capital Hotels group, which has been part of the Pearls for over a decade. We see it as a win-win partnership,” he added.

    The Pearls development represents an investment of around R4bn over the last 20 years for the various phases.

    "It is an incredible project that has put Umhlanga on the map,” Singh said.

