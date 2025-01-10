Hyde Hotels unveils new look in Rosebank

Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank, the newly revamped hotel in the iconic Bank building, has officially opened its doors in the heart of Rosebank, Johannesburg. Reimagined in partnership with Kasada, the hotel showcases Hyde's signature aesthetic, merging urban sophistication with bohemian earthy design.

Creating a vibrant social hub

The 131-room hotel offers more than just a place to stay. Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank is a dynamic space that brings local music to the forefront, featuring gigs and DJ sets that capture the energy of Rosebank’s lively social scene.

With the opening of this property, Hyde Hotels continues its global expansion following the recent debut of Hyde London City.

Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank is not only a hotel but a celebration of South Africa's creative talent. The transformation, led by Oniro Studios, features an impressive collection of artwork from rising local artists such as Githan Coopoo and Hanna Noor Mahomed.

The reception area greets guests with a striking wall tapestry by Liz Groble, while the corridors feature ceramic totems by Paloma and beaded vases by Ananta x Monkeybiz.

Unique guest experience

The guest rooms at Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank have been designed to offer a serene escape, blending neutral textures with bold patterns. Each room features a "try-on wall," where guests can experiment with items like glass beads and woven fans. The bathrooms are vibrant and playful, evoking a festival-inspired, summer feel.

"This makeover captures our vision for Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank," says Jessica Redinger, general manager. "From our try-it-on wall showcasing local makers to our boho bathrobes and custom-curated playlists, every corner has been reimagined to bring people together. It’s that festival feeling that runs through all Hyde properties, but with a distinctly South African soul."

Expanding dining and social spaces

The beloved eatery Proud Mary, known for its all-day dining and wine bar atmosphere, remains a key part of the hotel’s offerings. Looking ahead to 2025, Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank plans to expand its food and beverage selection with a show-stopping summer terrace.

This new al fresco space will enhance the social scene in Rosebank, offering a perfect backdrop for brunches, sunset cocktails, and more.

For business travellers, Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank offers seamless access to Workshop17, a co-working space equipped with hot desks, private offices, and meeting rooms. Guests can also enjoy complimentary 24/7 access to a multi-studio fitness suite to keep up with their fitness routines during their stay.

Continued expansion across Africa

This opening represents another step in Ennismore's African expansion. As one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality companies, Ennismore is bringing its pioneering vision of hospitality to new markets. Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank joins Ennismore’s collective of brands, redefining modern hospitality with a focus on local experiences and creative design.

Hyde Johannesburg Rosebank is also part of Ennismore’s "Dis-loyalty" programme, offering guests access to exclusive membership perks. Members can enjoy up to 50% off newly opened hotels within The Dis-loyalty Collective, including Hyde Johannesburg to 4 March 2025.